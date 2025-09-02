Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi’s vote chori conspiracy theory backfires as Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera caught with two active voter IDs, deceased family member’s name still in electoral rolls

OpIndia found that Rupam Khera’s name is still active in the voter list. Notably, Rupam passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19 infection.

Anurag
Pawan Khera duplicate voter IDs controversy exposes Congress hypocrisy on vote chori claims and electoral integrity failures.
Pawan Khera duplicate voter IDs exposes Congress hypocrisy in vote chori debate. (Image: Dall-E)

On 2nd September, Congress Party’s MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations turned embarrassing for the party as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya pointed out that Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera himself holds two active EPIC numbers. One of them is in Nizamuddin East under Jangpura Assembly constituency and the other is in Kaka Nagar under New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Two active EPIC numbers in Khera’s name

According to the details shared by Malviya and confirmed in the final voter list by OpIndia on the Election Commission of India’s website, the records show that Khera is listed with EPIC number XHC1992338 in Jangpura.

Source: Amit Malviya/ECI

His name also appears with EPIC number SJE0755967 in New Delhi. Both entries remain active.

Source: Amit Malviya/ECI

Khera’s duplicate entry in the electoral roll raises a serious question for the Election Commission to probe, that is, how he is holding two active voter IDs. Furthermore, Malviya said in the post that the authorities are probing if he has ever voted multiple times.

Family name still in voter list despite death

Upon checking other voters at the same address, OpIndia found that Rupam Khera’s name is still active in the voter list. Notably, Rupam passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19 infection.

Source: ECI/Amit Malviya

Furthermore, there is one person named Sharav Kumar Prajapat, who appeared in both the voter lists. Interestingly, from Jangpura constituency, Khera’s wife’s name has been marked as deleted from the list.

Source: ECI/Amit Malviya

Despite repeated claims by Congress leaders about “vote chori”, even basic deletions from electoral rolls of deceased family members appear to have been neglected by themselves.

Hypocrisy in the face of electoral laws

Congress leaders lecture others on electoral integrity and even made a mess when a person’s name appeared four times in electoral rolls at different places. Later, the person came on camera and clarified that despite applications for deletion of his name from places he had lived previously, the electoral rolls were not updated.

There is irony in this as their own records reek of irregularities. Malviya also pointed out that Sonia Gandhi was enlisted in India’s voter list even before becoming a citizen. He also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi is yet to submit a formal sworn complaint regarding his allegations of electoral malpractice in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, and that the Supreme Court has already dismissed the case alleging irregularities in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Pawan Khera had sharedEmbarrassment for Congress as party’s spokesperson Pawan Khera found with two active voter IDs data based on CSDS-Lokniti’s Sanjay Kumar’s post on X claiming irregularities in the electoral roll in Maharashtra. However, later Kumar deleted the post claiming his team “misread” the tables. Every claim that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are making against the Election Commission has fallen flat in the past couple of months.

Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession. Contact: anurag[at]opindia[dot]com

