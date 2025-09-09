Tuesday, September 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDays after Donald Trump denied writing letter to Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats release his alleged...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Days after Donald Trump denied writing letter to Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats release his alleged letter to convicted sex offender: Here’s what it says

Taking to X, the Democrats shared the alleged letter Trump wrote to Epstein, and said: “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

OpIndia Staff
(Images via WSJ, HouseDems/X)

US President Donald Trump is facing one embarrassment after the other. While the backlash over Trump’s mindless tariff tirade against India has yet to subside, the US President’s alleged sexually suggestive letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein written in 2003 has been released by the House Oversight Committee.

On Monday (9th September), the House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of a birthday book which contains the letter bearing Donald Trump’s signature. It also included a letter that references Trump with a crude joke about a woman from another Epstein associate.

Taking to X, the Democrats shared the alleged letter Trump wrote to Epstein, and said: “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

In July this year, the Wall Street Journal had reported about the birthday book and the letter in question, which contained typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter concluded: “Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The signature was a squiggly “Donald” below the waist, mimicking pubic hair.

Donald Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter. Not only this, he also filed a libel lawsuit against the publisher of the Wall Street Journal and reporters who wrote a story about a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, including the Trump’s alleged letter. The lawsuit sought at least USD 20 billion. Donald Trump denied writing the said letter and called it a “fake thing”.

In a Truth Social post, Trump informed about filing a ‘Powerhouse’ lawsuit against WSJ. “BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS ‘article’ in the useless ‘rag’ that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list…”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has on Monday said that the birthday card story is “false”, adding that this “fake news” is intended to perpetuate “the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the “reporter”

@joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” Leavitt posted on X.

Notably, the Epstein files, which are sealed investigative records relating to the investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities, have sparked the curiosity of the American people, including Trump’s support base. After Trump swore in as the US President in January this year, Attorney General Bondi indicated that all the Epstein documents, including what many thought was a “client list” of influential individuals who were part of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, would be made public.  However, Donald Trump has made a U-turn after assuming office in January this year and now calls the Epstein files and investigation into these cases a Democrats peddled hoax.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who was convicted by a Florida state court for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. He served 13 months in jail and was arrested again in July 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died a month later in August while undergoing trial.

Epstein files are investigative documents containing files, records, videos, and contacts compiled by federal agencies during the investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities. The files are said to contain flight logs from Epstein’s private aircraft, contact lists, accounting records, and even video evidence of abuse.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Retired Judges slam Opposition’s VP candidate for meeting convicted criminal Lalu Prasad Yadav, question his sense of judgment and propriety: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska stabbed to death by black man in North Carolina, US legacy media’s selective silence sparks outrage

Shraddha Pandey -

The Wire peddles fake news to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’, falsely claims Muslim man was forced to chant the Hindu religious slogan, police debunk...

OpIndia Staff -

CSDS, The Spider Web – Undermining India’s Democracy: Detailed research paper on the foreign funding nexus

Nupur J Sharma -

‘I’ll slit their throat…’: Aly Goni cites Quran to defend his silence at Ganesh Puja, but dragging his non-Muslim girlfriend to mosque in abaya...

पूजा राणा -

Wikipedia distorts ‘The Bengal Files’, politically motivated editors brand the movie as ‘propaganda’: Here is how OpIndia had flagged issues regarding the ‘free encyclopedia’

Dibakar Dutta -

300 Koreans detained in Hyundai factory, Japan PM resigns citing ‘humiliating’ trade deal: How the USA treats its ‘close’ allies and partners

Shraddha Pandey -

Islamists spit on Ganesh idols, hurl stones from mosques: Ganesh Visarjan processions attacked in Karnataka; 21 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi attacks Great Nicobar Project: How Congress has been using the pretext of ‘ecological concerns’ to stall archipelago’s development

Jinit Jain -

Film review: The Bengal Files shatters the delicate and sophisticated image of a ‘peaceful society’ living under umbrella of secularism

Ratan Sharda -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com