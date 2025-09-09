US President Donald Trump is facing one embarrassment after the other. While the backlash over Trump’s mindless tariff tirade against India has yet to subside, the US President’s alleged sexually suggestive letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein written in 2003 has been released by the House Oversight Committee.

On Monday (9th September), the House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of a birthday book which contains the letter bearing Donald Trump’s signature. It also included a letter that references Trump with a crude joke about a woman from another Epstein associate.

Taking to X, the Democrats shared the alleged letter Trump wrote to Epstein, and said: “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.



Trump talks about a "wonderful secret" the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!

In July this year, the Wall Street Journal had reported about the birthday book and the letter in question, which contained typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter concluded: “Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The signature was a squiggly “Donald” below the waist, mimicking pubic hair.

Donald Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter. Not only this, he also filed a libel lawsuit against the publisher of the Wall Street Journal and reporters who wrote a story about a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, including the Trump’s alleged letter. The lawsuit sought at least USD 20 billion. Donald Trump denied writing the said letter and called it a “fake thing”.

In a Truth Social post, Trump informed about filing a ‘Powerhouse’ lawsuit against WSJ. “BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS ‘article’ in the useless ‘rag’ that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list…”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has on Monday said that the birthday card story is “false”, adding that this “fake news” is intended to perpetuate “the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively…

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the “reporter”

@joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” Leavitt posted on X.

Notably, the Epstein files, which are sealed investigative records relating to the investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities, have sparked the curiosity of the American people, including Trump’s support base. After Trump swore in as the US President in January this year, Attorney General Bondi indicated that all the Epstein documents, including what many thought was a “client list” of influential individuals who were part of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, would be made public. However, Donald Trump has made a U-turn after assuming office in January this year and now calls the Epstein files and investigation into these cases a Democrats peddled hoax.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who was convicted by a Florida state court for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. He served 13 months in jail and was arrested again in July 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died a month later in August while undergoing trial.

Epstein files are investigative documents containing files, records, videos, and contacts compiled by federal agencies during the investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities. The files are said to contain flight logs from Epstein’s private aircraft, contact lists, accounting records, and even video evidence of abuse.