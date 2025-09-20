Assam government has declared three days of state mourning following the untimely demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The state mourning will be from Saturday to Monday, 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions.

An official statement by the Chief Secretary said, “The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon.”

The statement added, “Seva Saptah programmes that involve ceremonial events or distribution of benefits are postponed as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation will continue.”

The 52-year-old heartthrob of Assam died in Singapore yesterday while swimming in the sea during a yacht tour. Earlier it was mistakenly reported the he died in a scuba diving incident.

Zubeen Garg is vising Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, which now has been called off. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the singer had gone on a yacht tour along with around 18 people. They stopped the vessel in the sea, and jumped into the water to swim. Zubeen was initially wearing a life jacket, but later took it off as it was not fitting properly. During the second swim without the jacket, he became motionless, and the yacht crew immediately rescued him.

He was administered CPR on the yacht and at the port after returning, but was not successful. He was then transferred to Singapore General Hospital and admitted to ICU. But as he was not responding, he was declared dead.

Singapore govt has conducted an autopsy, and handed over the mortal remains to Zubeen’s friends and colleagues accompanying him. The mortal remains are being flown to New Delhi, from where it will be transported to Guwahati by the special plane. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached Delhi to supervise the entire process.

I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains from Singapore. From there we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati , hopefully by 6 am. pic.twitter.com/16Puubfd0T — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

Assam has lost its biggest cultural icon after Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, causing a spontaneous mourning across the state. Markets and shops in almost towns in the state were closed on Saturday as a mark of collective mourning. Yesterday and today, large number of people lit diyas in front of Zubeen’s portraits at public places in cities, towns and villages. Candlelight processions were also carried out.

The body of Zubeen Garg will reach Guwahati by early morning on Sunday, and will be taken to his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. A large number of people are present at and around the house since yesterday. CM Sarma has requested people to allow the family, including Zubeen’s wife Garma and 85-year-old father, to have some private moments with the deceased for the last time.

After keeping at the residence for around an hour, the body will be taken to Sarusajai Stadium (Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex) in the city at 9 AM on Sunday for the whole day, where people will be able to pay their last respects to the singer-composer. Lakhs of people are expected to arrive in the Guwahati for the same.

The administration posted on X, “The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects.”

— Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) September 20, 2025

Social media posts and media reports show that people have booked trains tickets and busses in large numbers to reach Guwahati. Even flight tickets to Guwahati are full. Singer Deeplina Deka, who has sung several songs with Zubeen Garga, yesterday said that she is in Mumbai currently and she had to book a flight with an 11-hour layover because all direct flights were booked.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements to handle this massive crowd. Trucks will not be allowed to enter city, and the truck parking areas at numerous warehouses on the Guwahati bypass, where the stadium is located, will be used to park the buses carrying the fans of Zubeen Garg.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that enough arrangement for toilers and drinking water will be made. People who want to stay longer at the spot will be able to rest at the nearby helipad, so that the stadium is not crowded and people paying last respects can enter and exit without much hurdle.

The administration has that the mortal remains will be kept at the stadium till 7 PM on Sunday. However, earlier CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if there are demands to keep him longer, the government will agree. Therefore, the mortal remains can be kept at the stadium on Monday also. The date and place for the last rites have not been made yet. It will be decided after discussions with family, his close friends, and notable organisations of the state.

The selection of place will be important, as it will be turned into a memorial place for the beloved singer. A similar memorial was built for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on a plot donated by Gauhati University, where he was cremated.

There are demands that the last rites should take place in Jorhat, the upper Assam town when Zubeen spent his school and college days. His musical journey also began from Jorhat. Some people have already identified a plot in the town near the national highway for the place of cremation and samadhi.

CM Sarma has said that a cabinet meeting will be held at 6 PM tomorrow to decide on the cremation venue of Zubeen Garg.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

However, Zubeen spent his work life in Guwahati, during which period he recorded around 40,000 songs in 40 different languages and dialects. His family is also currently located in Guwahati, including his 85-year-old ailing father who may not able to make the road journey that takes around 7-8 hours. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the cremation will take place in Guwahati.

The singer also has a house in Mumbai, where he had moved in hope of working in Bollywood movies. But after singing for few movies, including the ‘Ya Ali’ song, he moved back to Guwahati, saying that he didn’t like the attitude of the industry there.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing all the activities. He was campaigning for BTC elections on Saturday when the news was received, after which he and BJP cancelled all campaign activities and rushed to Guwahati. He has been communicating with Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, and people who were accompanying Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Notably, Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, who is a former actor and a friend of Zubeen, was also in Singapore and coordinated in the process.

The state government cancelled the ongoing half-yearly examinations in the state on Saturday. The CM said that holiday will be declared for schools and colleges on the day of the cremation too.