Thursday, September 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNIPER Guwahati in collaboration with National Dope Testing Laboratory develops rare reference material for...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsSports
Updated:

NIPER Guwahati in collaboration with National Dope Testing Laboratory develops rare reference material for enhanced anti-doping testing in sports

Since 2020, 12 Reference Materials out of 22 has been synthesized by NIPER Guwahati and delivered to NDTL, with Methandienone LTM being the latest one.

OpIndia Staff

In a significant step towards strengthening anti-doping efforts in sports, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati, under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), New Delhi, has successfully developed a rare and high-purity Reference Material (RM) – Methandienone Long-Term Metabolite (LTM).

The Reference Material was formally launched today by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Minister of Labour & Employment, during the 22nd Governing Body Meeting of NDTL, in New Delhi. The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and representatives from NIPER Guwahati and NDTL.

Reference Materials (RMs) are the most highly purified and scientifically characterized forms of drug substances or their metabolites, essential for accurate analytical testing. In the context of anti-doping, they are crucial for the detection of over 450 substances that are currently prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Due to their specialized application in dope testing, these RMs are produced by only a few manufacturers globally, approximately 4–5, making them scarce and often expensive. The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and NIPER-Guwahati are collaborating to produce 22 such Reference Materials, which are not commercially available worldwide for Anti-Doping analysis.

Since 2020, 12 RM out of 22 has been synthesized by NIPER Guwahati and delivered to NDTL with Methandienone LTM being the latest one. As of now, Methandienone LTM is not commercially available globally. At present scenario, the best targets to track doping misuse in sports are those eliminated in urine over extended times. These are usually referred to as long-term metabolites (LTMs).

These metabolites help in identifying athletes who have used Methandienone, even if they ceased usage months or years prior to testing. This leads to an increase in the number of positive tests, reflecting improved detection capabilities and serving as a deterrent for athletes considering the use of anabolic steroids like Methandienone.

The use of this new reference material “Methandienone LTM” will help in enforcing transparency and integrity in sports by protecting clean athletes and acting as deterrents for use of prohibited substances. This reference material may be shared with all 30 WADA accredited laboratories worldwide as India’s contribution to the world anti-doping community.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India and Singapore announce new economic, tech and security cooperation during PM Lawrence Wong’s meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, agree to strengthen 60-years-old...

OpIndia Staff -
Singapore PM's India visit resulted in a comprehensive roadmap aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations across multiple sectors, underscoring the strength of what both leaders called an enduring and forward-looking partnership.
News Reports

Govt clarifies that GST on popcorn of all flavours is 5% under new structure, refutes reports claiming that sugar-coated popcorns will be taxed at...

OpIndia Staff -
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a clarification on the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to popcorn, refuting reports that sugar-coated or caramel popcorns would be taxed at 18% under revised rates

GST Reforms 2025: Modi govt makes automobiles budget-friendly for the middle class through major tax cuts

Kerala court acquits Professor, who was falsely accused of sexual harassment by SFI-linked students 11 years ago, conspiracy against victim was hatched at CPIM...

GST reforms in healthcare: 18% GST on health and life insurance removed, 33 life-saving drugs will also be tax-free, medical items to attract only...

India, Singapore mark 60 years of ties with pledge to fight terror, boost strategic cooperation

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India and Singapore announce new economic, tech and security cooperation during PM Lawrence Wong’s meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, agree to strengthen 60-years-old...

OpIndia Staff -

Speedy trial a right but accused to blame for delays: Delhi High Court rejects bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed in 2020 riots conspiracy case

Anurag -

Denial of bail to Umar Khalid a ‘travesty of justice’? Here is how conspirators of Delhi anti-Hindu riots delayed trial, indulged in forum shopping...

Anurag -

Govt clarifies that GST on popcorn of all flavours is 5% under new structure, refutes reports claiming that sugar-coated popcorns will be taxed at...

OpIndia Staff -

GST Council announces major tax cuts on electronics items, bringing down GST on TVs, ACs, dishwashers and others from 28% to 18% ahead of...

OpIndia Staff -

GST Reforms 2025: Modi govt makes automobiles budget-friendly for the middle class through major tax cuts

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala court acquits Professor, who was falsely accused of sexual harassment by SFI-linked students 11 years ago, conspiracy against victim was hatched at CPIM...

OpIndia Staff -

Aligarh: Family extorts Rs 46 lakhs by misusing the SC-ST Act, had filed 15 fake cases in 10 years for compensation; NCW demands strict...

OpIndia Staff -

GST reforms in healthcare: 18% GST on health and life insurance removed, 33 life-saving drugs will also be tax-free, medical items to attract only...

OpIndia Staff -

GST Reforms 2025: Taxes on cars under ‘luxury’ category come down drastically in the revised slabs introduced by the Modi government

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com