Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab on 9th September 2025 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts and heavy rain in affected areas of Punjab.

The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab. Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives. PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in Punjab.

The Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. There will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock, government sources stated.

Recognizing the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per reports. For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per specific proposals from the State Government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with MNRE for solar panels & support will be facilitated for micro irrigation under Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by Government of Punjab for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

Government schools damaged in the recent floods in Punjab will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The State Government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. This will be aimed to repair damaged recharge structures and construct additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

The Union Government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Governments in this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

Prime Minister also met families from Punjab who were affected by the calamities and floods. He expressed his complete solidarity with all those who had suffered and expressed deep sorrow who had lost their close ones.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

The Prime Minister announced that children orphaned due to the recent floods and landslides will be extended comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme. This will ensure their long-term welfare.