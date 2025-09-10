Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Udta Punjab under AAP: 2 brothers in Tarn Taran die of drug overdose, their elder brother had died similarly years ago, family says drugs flowing freely everywhere

The deceased duo’s neighbours have alleged that ‘chitta’ or heroin was being sold openly in the area and that the local law enforcement agencies were ineffective in stop this drugs supply menace.

Shraddha Pandey
Udta Punjab under AAP: 2 brothers in Tarn Taran die of drug overdose, their elder brother had died similarly years ago, family says drugs flowing freely everywhere
(Images via IndianExrpres, FIle)

In the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, two sons of a late Indian Army subedar, Lakhbir Singh, died of alleged drug overdose on 7th September. The eldest son of late Subedar Lakhbir Singh, had also died of drug overdose many years ago.

Revealing details of the matter, DSP Atul Soni said that a video circulating online showed that deceased brothers Malkeet and Gurpreet Singh were involved with narcotics and self-use. “They were on injectable narcotics for over a year, and then shifted to pills when they couldn’t get access to narcotics injections. They allegedly doubled their dose, which led to their death,” the officer said.

He added that a relative of the deceased victims have claimed that narcotic suppliers would arrive from nearby Tur village on a scooter. “Earlier, raids were conducted in the Tur-Peer area, following cases filed. We will verify identity, obtain phone numbers, and make arrests,” DSP Soni said.

Meanwhile, the deceased duo’s neighbours have alleged that ‘chitta’ or heroin was being sold openly in the area and that the local law enforcement agencies were ineffective in stop this drugs supply menace.

“Someone from Tur village brought ‘chitta’ worth Rs 10,000 to our home at night. They used it around 1 am. The government keeps their eyes shut while drugs are being openly sold, even at bus stands and bridges. Gurpreet was married and has two little daughters aged seven and five. Police don’t catch peddlers. Even if they do, village office-bearers get them released,” Ranjit Kaur, the mother of Malkeet and Gurpreet said.

Calling Aam Aadmi Party government’s claims of ‘drugs-free-Punjab’, “false”, Devi Kumar, a relative of the deceased duo said, “Both brothers died due to drug overdose. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government took office, drugs and lawlessness have increased. We have submitted lists about villages, where drugs are being sold, and complaints from our neighbourhood, to the Tarn Taran SSP multiple times, but no action was taken. The family lost three brothers to drugs and has no breadwinner left. Two little children are now without any support.”

The locals say that all three sons of late subedar Lakhbir Singh, who died a year ago, have died due to drugs overdose. They have alleged that Punjab government’s claims are of a drugs free Punjab are nothing but lies, and have demanded action to end the open supply of drugs in the state.

Highlighting the alleged nonchalance of the state police and government, the relatives of the deceased duo, said, “Drug seizures are rare and temporary, while illegal distillation and open trafficking continue unabated. Sons are dying, but no action is being taken. Police register minor drinking cases or send people to de-addiction centres, but real suppliers move scot-free.”

The relatives further added, “Since two small daughters have no breadwinner left for their survival and upbringing, we demand an immediate crackdown on drug traffickers and smugglers so that no other family suffers.”

