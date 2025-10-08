Wednesday, October 8, 2025
“I’m a Dalit myself”: Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI Gavai, rubbishes ‘casteist attack’ trope in conversation with OpIndia

Some on social media are even calling the accused lawyer a Brahminist or Brahmin supremacist, however, in an exclusive interview with OpIndia, lawyer Rakesh has now stated that he is a Dalit. He says he is also influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha.

केशव मालान

On the 6th of October 2025, Supreme Court lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to hurl a show at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai during court proceedings. Ever since, the left liberal cabal has taken it upon itself to portray Rakesh Kishore as anti-Dalit and shoe-hurling episode a ‘casteist’ attack.

Originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh currently lives in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Extension. Speaking to OpIndia, he said, “People may not know me, but I am a Dalit myself. My name is Rakesh Kishore, not Pandey, Tiwari, Gupta, or Jaiswal. I am willing to show my caste certificate and other documents to prove this.”

 “I am saddened that there is a group that is separating itself from Hindus. They surrounded my house yesterday and they are also tyrannical people. It is difficult for anyone else to have as much knowledge of Buddhism as I do.” Rakesh further spoke about Lord Buddha, saying that Gautam Buddha never abused Hinduism or spoke ill of it,” advocate Rakesh Kishore said.

 “Buddhism is ours; it originated from us. It grew out of our own great tree. I respect Lord Buddha very much. I read him a lot. I also follow his teachings,” he added.

Speaking about CJI Gavai outrageous comment on Lord Vishnu, Kishore said, “The feelings in his heart came out. The anger and resentment he felt for Hindus and Sanatan Dharma came out spontaneously.”

Rakesh Kishore, on CJI Gavai pardoning him, says, “The CJI knows that this man will speak the truth and I (CJI) will be disgraced.”

Following this incident, the Bar Council has revoked his license to practice law. Regarding the question of risking his career, Rakesh says he didn’t risk his life; he simply did what God commanded. He said, “I didn’t do anything on my own. I have no regrets. I wasn’t drunk at the time; I was fully conscious. I tried to awaken Hindus. With God’s grace, it will happen.”

When asked about his thoughts on the supporting pouring in for him on social media, advocate Rakesh Kishore said, “Don’t sit quiet for Sanatan. Tell your children to launch a campaign for the broken idols in the country and get them renovated. Don’t take money from the government for this, but invest your own money. If possible, start a movement and get permission from ASI.”

 “I will not ask for violence, block roads, vandalize, set fire, protest, etc. Do your work peacefully and within the ambit of the law. We all should be ashamed for not doing this for 70 years. I have decided that now, before I die, I have to do something for Hindu religion, my Sanatan,” he added.

