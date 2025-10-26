On 24th October, a man identified as Sidari Prasad was booked by Khatima Police in Uttarakhand for attempting to convert members of the Dalit community to Christianity. Sidari reportedly offered inducements and gave false assurances to people that they would live a better life after converting to Christianity.

Sidari was regularly organising so-called prayer meetings in the Jhanakia Police Station area of Khatima under Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. A complaint against him was filed by Jitendra Vishwakarma, Block Coordinator of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, Khatima, after which the police registered an FIR. OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR in the matter.

Police investigation underway

According to media reports, members of Hindu organisations learned about the conversions happening under the guise of prayer meetings. When they reached the spot, they found religious books and prayer materials at Sidari’s residence. The material was later seized by the police.

The missionaries were targeting vulnerable communities where social discrimination and superstitions are prevalent. People were told that their ailments would be cured, addictions would end, and family issues would disappear if they adopted a new faith. Once converted, they were reportedly asked to gather every Sunday for prayer meetings and to abandon traditional Hindu customs in favour of Christianity. Apart from Khatima, areas including Melaghat, Sisaiya, Bari Anjaniya, Nousar, and Diyaan have been named in media reports where conversions have been happening in a similar manner.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, along with Sections 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Sidari Prasad.

In his complaint, Jitendra said that on 24th October at around 10 am, he received information that an illegal church had been constructed at the residence of Sidari Prasad by some persons who had come from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They were praising Christianity and calling it the supreme religion. They were offering various inducements to members of the Dalit community to convert to Christianity.

Jitendra, along with Vishal Singh Kholiya, Akash Rathore, and Pradeep Singh, went to meet Sidari to ask him to stop such activities. To his surprise, Sidari tried to lure him to convert to Christianity by saying that if he converted, his family would lead a happy life. He also showed him a book related to Christianity and said that if he studied it, he would learn about the virtues of Christianity and his life would be blessed.

Source: Uttarakhand Police

When Jitendra opposed him, Sidari became furious and hurled abuses. He also tried to assault Jitendra. He said, “By offering different kinds of inducements, he is encouraging them so much that they do not feel any hesitation in adopting Christianity. When we questioned him as to why he was engaging in such acts, he abused us again and behaved indecently.”

Inspector-in-charge Devendra Gaurav said in a statement to the media that the investigation is underway. Notably, Sidari is absconding, and the police are trying to apprehend him.