While preparations for the upcoming Diwali are in full swing across the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is irritated by the joy of the people. This year, his irritation is directed at the lamps lit on Diwali. His recent statement made it clear that he likes the Christian festival of Christmas more than Diwali, and sees the lighting of lamps on the Hindu festival of Diwali as a waste of money. Akhilesh Yadav said that lighting diyas on Diwalil is ‘waste of money’, and instead people should use electric lights for decoration like Christians do on Chirstmas.

During a press conference held on Dhanteras (October 18, 2025) in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I would like to make a suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. During Christmas, cities are illuminated for months. Learn from them. Why spend so much money on lamps and candles again and again? What can we expect from this government? It should be removed. We will ensure that there are even more beautiful lights here…”

Akhilesh’s statement outraged people on social media

Akhilesh Yadav’s suggestion on Diwali reflects his hatred for Hindu festivals. His statement attracted backlash from Hindus on social media. Some people on social media expressed suspicion about whether Akhilesh was even a Hindu.

A social media user referred to Akhilesh Yadav as ‘Akhileshuddin’ and said, “What can be expected from ‘Akhileshuddin?”

An X user said, “Now Akhilesh Yadav has a problem with diyas and candles. Now, the people of Uttar Pradesh have to question whether he is a Christian or a Muslim”.

Another user wrote, “We’ve seen many great leaders, but none like this one, who can’t even make his own stand clear. After all, this leader, who specialises in building his political career by misleading people and giving false assurances in the name of PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), has now started insulting Hindus while opposing Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and upper castes. While on one hand, our brothers and sisters from the Kumhaar (potter) caste work hard all year to make lamps for the Diwali festival, on the other hand, this gentleman, citing the example of Christmas, asks people to hang lights. Should the people of Sanatan Dharma take inspiration from Christmas…?”

Another social media user asked Akhilesh Yadav to offer similar advice for the festival of Eid. The user wrote, “Similarly, why sacrifice animals every year on Eid? If you do it once, isn’t that enough? Save money and maybe an innocent animal. Why cut down trees every year on Christmas?”

Akhilesh Yadav Says "Learn from Foreign countries, On Christmas they decorate for entire month. Why Purchase Candles, Diya and Crackers on Diwali?"



He is Right.



Evidently, Hindus are outraged over Akhilesh Yadav’s Hinduphobic statement, terming Hindu celebrations as a waste of money. The Hindus understand the significance of lighting diyas on Diwali, something the SP supremo, despite being a Hindu, probably doesn’t. Akhilesh Yadav should understand that the festival of lights is not just a religious tradition but also has spiritual and social significance.

Importance of lighting a lamp

The tradition of Deepotsav is not just a religious ritual but is also deeply connected with our culture, consciousness and socio-economic life. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and truth over falsehood. From a religious and spiritual perspective, the Hindu tradition considers the lamp to be the light representing the soul and the divine energy. The light of the lamp not only dispels external darkness but also illuminates the darkness of inner thoughts, emotions, despair, and negativity.

Similarly, on a social and economic level, diyas are the livelihood of thousands of families who engage in the work of making Diyas for festivals like Diwali. During the annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya, local potter families receive large orders to make diyas for Diwali.

Employment from making diyas

Every year, the Ayodhya Deepotsav sets a new record by breaking the previous one. Last year, the Deepotsav set a record with 2.6 million diyas being lit for the celebration. However, the record will be broken in this year’s Deepotsav, which is set to witness the lighting of 2.9 million diyas. Thus, the festival of Diwali is not only a demonstration of people’s faith but also creates employment opportunities.

Several media reports showed how local potters said their lives had changed since the beginning of Ayodhya Deepotsav in 2017. While potter families previously earned only about ₹20,000 on Diwali, their income has now reached lakhs. Hundreds of families in small villages across the country are earning a comfortable living by making diyas.

This is the reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised purchasing indigenous products. Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi appealed, “Embrace indigenous products and make them the mantra of every home and market”. PM Modi’s appeal has had a significant impact on the Diwali market. In the colorfully decorated markets, the number of indigenous products has increased, and the buyers are enthusiastic about purchasing them.

Cutting down trees for Christmas

Notably, millions of trees are cut down for Akhilesh Yadav’s favourite festival, Christmas, which has many negative impacts on the environment and society. Decorating trees is a common practice every year for Christmas, and these trees are either real or plastic. Growing natural Christmas trees requires extensive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, which severely impacts the ecosystem.

Additionally, felling these trees destroys wildlife habitats, harming biodiversity. When felled trees end up in landfills, they release carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change. Artificial Christmas trees are equally harmful to the environment because they are made of plastic, which is non-biodegradable and remains in landfills for years. Akhilesh Yadav, who preferred artificial Christmas lights over earthen lamps of Deepotsav, should know that these lights increase the consumption of electricity, whereas lighting lamps makes the world bright without using electricity.

Akhilesh Yadav’s hypocrisy

Akhilesh Yadav may or may not realise the significance of the festival of Diwali. Or maybe, even if he does, he will not admit it publicly. But his Diwali greetings from 2024, interestingly, suggest that he does have some knowledge of the festival of lights. It is also possible that last year’s Diwali greetings were a mere formality, and his real opinion on Diwali was revealed during the press conference. Interestingly, Yadav does not remember such suggestions for Eid, Christmas, or any other religious festival.

The truth is that Akhilesh Yadav is not happy with the fact that Ayodhya Deeptsav, which was started by the Yogi government, is getting global acclaim. He is unable to accept the reality that the diyas of a Hindu religious festival are an attraction for people from India and abroad. Akhilesh Yadav’s venomous statement on Diwali has made it clear that if his government comes to power, Diwali will have no significance for him. Comparing the Hindu festival of Diwali to Christmas, celebrated in Western countries, is nothing more than Akhilesh Yadav’s crude anti-Hindu rhetoric.

