In a shocking development, several items related to firearms were recovered during a raid conducted by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Jammu office of Kashmir Times on Thursday, 20th November morning. As per reports, AK-47 cartridges, pistol rounds and three grenade levers were recovered during the searches at thew newspaper’s office.

Officials said the raid was part of an ongoing investigation into activities that were found to be harmful to the interests of the country.

The SIA team arrived early at the English-language newspaper’s office and searched multiple sections, going through computers, digital devices, and documents. During the search, several materials were seized, and investigators confirmed the recovery of firearms from the premises.

A case has been registered against the newspaper and its promoters, including Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for promoting anti-national activities and spreading disaffection against the country. Sources said Anuradha Bhasin will be questioned by SIA officials about her links and her role in what investigators believe to be part of a coordinated publicity network.

Authorities described the operation as part of a broader crackdown on those involved in anti-terror propaganda. More summons and questioning sessions are expected in the coming days. The Kashmir Times, founded by veteran journalist Ved Bhasin and now run by his daughter Anuradha Bhasin, was under scrutiny earlier as well when its Srinagar office was sealed in 2020. The paper stopped its print edition a few years ago and has been operating solely in its digital format since.

Liberals rush to defend Kashmir Times

Soon after news of the raid broke, several journalists and activists rushed to defend Kashmir Times, framing the SIA action as an attack on press freedom rather than a security operation. Their social media responses drew sharp reactions.

Senior journalist Suhasini Haidar posted on X, “Criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state,” tagging the official handle of Kashmir Times.

Her statement suggested that the government was targeting the paper simply for being critical of its policies.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Times issued its own statement on X, writing, “SIA Raids: Another Attempt to Silence Us.” It called the accusations “baseless,” claimed that its Jammu office had been shut for four years, and described the raids as a “coordinated crackdown.” The post added that they had not received any formal notice or explanation from the authorities.

These reactions drew attention to how some media and political voices quickly portrayed the raid as a freedom-of-expression issue, even though firearms, pistols, and a grenade were reportedly recovered from the office.

Delhi Red Fort blast and linked investigations

Investigations are currently underway into the massive car blast that took place near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10th November. The explosion killed 13 people and injured more than two dozen. The prime accused behind the attack has been identified as Dr Umar un Nabi, a key member of a radicalised module that authorities say was planning larger acts of terror.

According to reports from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the group was preparing to carry out a Hamas-style drone strike similar to the October 2023 assault in Israel. During interrogation and forensic checks, investigators discovered that the accused had been working on weaponising commercial drones and developing crude rockets to carry explosives.

NIA officials confirmed that another suspect, Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, was arrested in Srinagar for helping the module design long-endurance drones capable of carrying heavy explosive loads. He also reportedly helped modify drones to transmit live visuals during potential strikes. Investigators said the module wanted to weaponise drones for an aerial attack on a crowded area to cause mass casualties.

The NIA also found video material showing Umar un Nabi speaking about suicide bombing, calling it a “profound religious act” rather than an act of violence. The clip surfaced as part of the agency’s digital evidence collection and is being studied to understand the extremist motivations behind the Red Fort attack plan.

The agency continues to investigate links between the Delhi module and handlers in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials believe the same network may have had connections with groups attempting to spread propaganda through certain media channels that are now under scrutiny by the SIA.