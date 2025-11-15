India has lost one of its most respected environmentalists. Saalumarada Thimmakka, known as the “Mother of Trees,” passed away in Bengaluru on 14th November, at the age of 114. Thimmakka was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar with breathing problems and age-related weakness, where she remained under care until her final moments. Her passing marks the end of an era in grassroots conservation, and tributes have poured in from leaders, citizens, and environmentalists who admired her selfless devotion to nurturing thousands of trees.

In Andhra Pradesh, we saw those who swore to protect environment ruthlessly cut down trees, destroyed forests and enabled the smuggling of our vital ecological resources for selfish gain. And then, on the other end of the spectrum, we have a humble person whose life was a total… pic.twitter.com/9NoR3DsNFA — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 14, 2025

Early life and family background

Thimmakka was born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi Taluk of Tumakuru district, Karnataka. She grew up in a poor family and didn’t have the chance to go to school, instead taking on labour work from a young age to help her family. In 1928, she married Sri Bikkala Chikkaiah, a daily wage worker from Hulikal village in Ramanagara district.

The couple could not have children, and this hardship sparked a new purpose in Thimmakka’s life. Instead of falling into sorrow, Thimmakka decided to plant saplings, raising them with the same love she would have shown her own children. Years later, she adopted a foster son named Umesh, but her strongest bond was with the rows of trees she planted and protected throughout her life.

The journey of tree planting

Thimmakka’s environmental journey began on a stretch of road between Hulikal and Kudur in Ramanagara district. She and her husband started with just ten banyan saplings, grafting and planting them along the roadside using their own limited resources, and gradually increasing the number each year. They carried water from distant sources by walking 4 kilometres each day and spent their earnings to care for the trees, protecting them from cattle and drought.

A remarkable life comes to an end, but her legacy will keep giving shade for generations.



Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka passes away at 114.

Heartfelt condolences.

May her soul rest in peace. 🙏🌿 pic.twitter.com/f2saj1Y8oj — Bhargavi (@IamHCB) November 14, 2025

Over several decades, they raised 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-kilometre stretch, earning her the affectionate name “Saalumarada,” meaning ‘row of trees‘ in Kannada. Altogether, Thimmakka is credited with planting and nurturing over 8,000 trees, creating green corridors where there were once barren lands.​

The Padma award and more

Thimmakka’s tireless work brought her national and international recognition. She received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2019 for her outstanding contribution to the environment. Thimmakka was also given the Nadoja Award by Hampi University in 2010, the National Citizen Award in 1995, the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award in 1997, and an honorary doctorate from the Central University of Karnataka in 2020.

At the Padma awards ceremony, it is the President’s privilege to honour India’s best and most deserving. But today I was deeply touched when Saalumarada Thimmakka, an environmentalist from Karnataka, and at 107 the oldest Padma awardee this year, thought it fit to bless me pic.twitter.com/Ihmv9vevJn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 16, 2019

When receiving the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Thimmakka blessed the President of India, a gesture of humility that was widely celebrated across the country. Even the President remarked at the Padma awards ceremony that he was honoured to be blessed by Thimmakka, the 107-year-old awardee that year, and shared a tweet in admiration of her life and legacy.​

Work in later years

Thimmakka’s husband passed away in 1991, but she did not slow down. Even after his death, she remained active in many tree-planting and environmental programs across India, continuing her lifelong mission to green the environment. Beyond planting trees, she also participated in social initiatives like building a water tank for her village fair, showing her commitment to community welfare alongside nature conservation.​

She also dreamed of building a hospital in memory of her husband, and a trust was set up to realize this vision, reflecting her enduring dedication to her family and community. Her inspiring life was captured in a documentary titled “Thimmakka Mathu 284 Makkalu”, which was screened at the International Film Festival of India in 2000 and helped spread her message far and wide.

Recognition and contribution

Thimmakka’s work became a benchmark in grassroots environmental conservation. She is often known as “Vriksha Mata,” which means ‘mother of trees’, and her life has inspired countless individuals to plant trees and protect the environment. Her story is taught in schools, and a US-based organisation, Thimmakka’s Resources for Environmental Education, carries her name, helping spread her message beyond India’s borders.​

During her life, she also fought fiercely to protect her trees from harm. When there were plans to widen a highway that would have cut down the banyan trees she nurtured for decades, Thimmakka appealed directly to political leaders, and the government took steps to save those trees. Her dedication reminds us all that every action for nature can change our future.

In ​Manipal, Udupi, the Saalumarada Thimmakka tree park was opened in her honour.

Visit the Salumarada Thimmakka Tree park in Manipal, Udupi.



Happy 111th Birthday #SaalumaradaThimmakka. 🙏



📸 Credit : ajithvp (IG),Lionel Lasrado, Sydney Suvarna, Winston Noronha pic.twitter.com/6gV3eyyHZM — Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi) July 1, 2022

Tributes

When Thimmakka passed away, leaders from all walks of life expressed their sorrow. Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka both said her love for nature had made her “immortal.” They praised her lifelong service and urged everyone to follow her example of planting and caring for trees. Her foster son, Umesh, continues her mission and runs movements to help farmers and communities grow and protect plants.​

Thimmakka’s green legacy, more than 8,000 trees, is a living tribute that will benefit generations to come. Her life shows that you don’t need money or power to make a difference. All it takes is kindness, commitment, and a willingness to nurture something beyond yourself.