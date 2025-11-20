The United States has cleared a new $93 million weapons package for India on Wednesday (19th November), giving New Delhi access to another batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds. The approval was announced after the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) formally notified the US Congress about the proposed transfer.

This is yet another forward step in deepening defence cooperation between the two countries at a time when India is upgrading its military capabilities to deal with modern battlefield challenges.

According to the DSCA, the fresh package includes 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles, 25 lightweight command launch units, and 216 Excalibur artillery rounds. The request from India also covers lifecycle support, security inspections, operator training, refurbishment services for the launch units, and other elements needed to fully operate the systems. Washington said that India would have “no difficulty absorbing” the new equipment into its armed forces, given its experience with similar systems.

The agency also confirmed that the Javelin systems, jointly developed by RTX and Lockheed Martin, along with the Excalibur rounds will help India strengthen homeland defence and deter regional threats. The Excalibur sale alone is valued around $47 million, which brings the total package $93 million.

At the same time, the DSCA stressed that the transfer will not upset the military balance in the region and that any potential offset agreements would be handled later between India and the defence manufacturers.

What the new deal means for India

The DSCA said the sale fits directly into Washington’s broader foreign policy and security goals, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. It noted that India remains and important defence partner and plays a major role in maintaining stability, peace and economic growth in South Asia. The new equipment, it added, will give Indian forces more accurate first-strike capability and improve their ability to respond to current and emerging threats.

The US government also clarified that the deal will not require any additional American military or contractor personnel to be stationed in India. It will also have no negative impact on US defence readiness.

Understanding the FGM-148 Javelin missile

The FGM-148 Javelin is among the most widely used and battle-tested anti-tank guided missile systems in the world. It’s a man-portable, shoulder-fired weapon designed for the destruction of heavily armored targets: main battle tanks, bunkers, fortifications, and even low-flying helicopters. The missile entered service with the US military in 1996 and has since become a key part of infantry operations in several countries.

The particular popularity of the Javelin is based on its “fire-and-forget” capability. Once the missile is launched, it automatically tracks and hits the target with infrared guidance. The soldier operating the launcher does not have to guide it manually, nor does he need to stay exposed to enemy fire. In other words, this gives troops the freedom to fire the missile and immediately take cover or move to a safer location.

This missile came into the spotlight during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian forces used it extensively to destroy Russian T-72 and T-90 tanks. Its performance, proven in real combat, has given it a reputation as one of the best anti-tank weapons available in the world today.

The Javelin is also known for its top-attack mode: the missile climbs after its launch and then dives down on the target from above, hitting the tank’s roof, usually its weakest part. Its soft-launch system lets soldiers fire it safely from inside bunkers, buildings, or other enclosed spaces; it will be useful in both open-field and urban warfare.

Specifications and technical details

The FGM-148 Javelin is around 1.2 meters long, with a diameter of 127 mm, and weighs around 22.1 kg. The missile carries an 8.4 kg tandem-charge high-explosive anti-tank warhead, which is designed to pierce modern armour, including explosive reactive armour. Although exact penetration figures remain classified, US military documents say the Javelin is capable of cutting through armor well in excess of 762 millimeters of rolled homogeneous steel.

Its effective range is 2.5 km, extending to 4.5 km with a Lightweight Command Launch Unit (CLU) for most operational conditions. The missile cruises at a speed of about 140 m/s and at different altitudes with respect to the mode of firing, up to 150 meters in top-attack mode, or about 50 meters in direct attack mode.

The system utilizes a Command Launch Unit fitted with day and night sights. The infrared night sight features 4x and 9x magnification options, offering soldiers the ability to detect targets even in poor visibility. The CLU itself weighs 6.4 kg and can also be used independently as a surveillance device.

Javelin’s soft launch mechanism prevents missile exhaust from hitting the operator, enables fires from inside confined spaces and buildings, lowers recoil for shoulder-launched fires, and minimizes launch smoke trails that indicate launch locations and invite counterfire.

The weapon is shoulder-fired but can also be mounted on light vehicles. It takes roughly one minute to reload and reacquire a target, and only about 72 hours of classroom training is needed to become a qualified operator, much quicker than older systems like the M47 Dragon, which required up to 10 days.

How Javelin missiles will strengthen India’s Armed forces

For the Indian military, the addition of Javelin missiles brings several advantages that fit well into its current defence needs. India is steadily upgrading its infantry capabilities, especially to counter the growing presence of enemy armoured vehicles along sensitive borders. The Javelin’s ability to destroy heavily armoured tanks from long distances gives Indian troops a major edge during combat.

The Javelin’s battlefield performance has already been proven in Ukraine, where it played a major role in neutralising Russian tanks. Its top-attack capability is especially important for India, as it allows soldiers to strike modern armoured vehicles in a way that bypasses their strongest frontal armour.

The missile’s soft-launch mechanism and fire-and-forget technology also make it suitable for India’s varied terrain, whether soldiers are positioned in mountain areas along the northern borders or operating in dense urban environments. The ability to fire from enclosed spaces gives Indian soldiers more flexibility and safety during operations.

The DSCA stated that the procurement will “improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing precision capability equipment, which will increase first strike accuracy in its brigades.” The agency added that India will be able to integrate the systems easily into its existing force structure.

Overall, the Javelin systems and Excalibur rounds will not only improve India’s ground combat strength but also deepen military ties between India and the United States, an important partnership for the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.