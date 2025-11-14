Friday, November 14, 2025
Updated:

Watch OpIndia analyse Bihar election results LIVE: Clear majority for NDA looks likely with leads in 197 seats, Mahagathbandhan leads only in 40

OpIndia Staff

The counting of votes for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections is going on. As of 1.10 pm, after several rounds of counting, the NDA is leading in 197 seats, indicating the return of Nitish Kumar as CM. The Mahagathbandhan has a lead in just 40 seats now.

Follow our Live Blog HERE

The OpIndia team is analysing the results in real time. WATCH LIVE here:

According to several media reports, voting trends at 1.10 pm showed the NDA leading in 197 seats and the Mahagathbandhan in 40.

Congress Party, which contested in 61 seats, is leading in only 4 of them.

The BJP is emerging as the largest party, with leads in 90 seats, while its partner JDU is leading in 75 seats. The NDA has gained as many as 65 seats more than its 2020 tally.

The RJD and Congress, major parties of the Mahagathbandhan, are leading in 32 and 4 seats respectively, as per latest reports.

The state registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13% in the two-phase elections to the 243-member assembly that was held on November 6 and 11. Most exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the NDA, of which the JD(U) is a part.

