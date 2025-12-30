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Congress govt in Karnataka rushes to appease illegal squatters, compensates them with cash, govt houses after clearing encroachments

Facing political backlash over the Kogilu demolition drive, the Karnataka Congress government led by Siddaramaiah announced subsidised alternate housing and compensation for illegal encroachers removed from government land, citing “humanitarian grounds.” However, by compensating encroachers, the government has sent a clear signal that political pressure, rather than the rule of law, dictated its response.

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Karnataka government removed encroachment from municipality land in Kogilu.
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah (Image via TOI)

In a blatant attempt to appease land grabbers, the Karnataka Congress government on Monday (29th December) announced compensation and alternate housing after they were removed from the government land in a demolition drive in the Kogilu in the northern part of Bengaluru during a demolition drive.

Facing political backlash for the demolition drive carried out in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony on 20th December, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he directed Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to provide alternate housing to encroachers. “Keeping humanitarian concerns in mind, I have directed officials to identify eligible families who lost shelter and submit the list within two days. After discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar(DK Shivakumar), Housing Minister Shri @BZZameerAhmedK (Zameer Ahmed Khan), and local MLA Shri @krishnabgowda (Krishna Byre Gowda), we have decided to provide alternative houses at Baiyappanahalli, barely 7 km from Kogilu,” CM Siddaramaiah wrote on X on Monday.

He said that the displaced encroachers will be provided government-built houses at Baiyappanahalli at heavily subsidised prices. “About 1,087 government-built houses are available there. Each house costs around ₹11.20 lakh. Beneficiaries will receive substantial State and Central subsidies. General category families will receive subsidies up to ₹8.70 lakh, and SC/ST families up to ₹9.50 lakh. The remaining amount will be provided as a small, verified loan,” the CM. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has been directed by Siddaramaiah to ensure that the displaced families can move into the new houses by 1st January after the verification process.

Relief to encroachers on “humanitarian grounds”

Siddaramaiah said that the displaced families were occupying the government land illegally, and yet the state government has decided to provide them with alternate housing on “humanitarian grounds.” The demolition drive was carried out at Konglu’s Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit. However, the legit demolition drive stirred a political controversy after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Karnataka government’s action, describing it as “brutal normalisation of the bulldozer raj”.

Subsequently, a review meeting was held by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar with officials. After the meeting, the relief measures, including alternate housing under the Ashraya scheme, the CM’s one lakh housing scheme and up to ₹5 lakh compensation, were announced. “I have asked officials of the revenue department and the GBA to prepare a list of people who do not own land or houses so that alternative arrangements can be made. They will also be eligible for financial assistance,” Siddaramaiah said after the meeting.

Kerala CM created a political issue: Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah admitted that his government’s compensatory action was influenced by the Kerala CM’s remarks against the demolition. He accused CM Vijayan of turning the demolition drive into a political issue and added that his government was compelled to announce the relief measures. “While the state govt does not intend to encourage such illegal constructions on govt land, the Kerala chief minister turned this into a political issue. So we had to act,” Siddaramaiah said.

Justifying the demolition drive, CM Siddaramaiah said that “inhumane conditions” prevailed in the vicinity of the area, where around 15 acres were being used as a landfill and leachates or contaminated liquids were found in the groundwater. Around 167 sheds were reportedly cleared in the area after issuing multiple notices.

Disciplinary action against erring officials

In addition to that, he announced disciplinary action against officials who allowed encroachment on the government land. “To set a precedent, we will initiate disciplinary action against officials who were on duty when these encroachments began in 2021. These encroachments could not have happened without the knowledge of the tahsildar, shirestadar and village accountants,” the CM added. Siddaramaiah warned of strict action in future if encroachment happens on the government land. “If govt property is encroached upon, local officials will be personally held responsible and face disciplinary and administrative action,” he added.

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