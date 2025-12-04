Rahul Mamkoottathil, former Congress MLA from Kerala’s Palakkad constituency, now finds himself at a critical moment. Once seen as a promising young leader with a fast rise in the Indian National Congress, his career has suddenly been overshadowed by sexual harassment and rape cases.

Early life and education

Born on 12th November 1989, in Mundapally, Adoor, in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, Rahul comes from a family familiar with politics. He did his early schooling at Thapovan Public School in Adoor and St. John’s School in Pandalam. Later, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta.

He further pursued two master’s degrees, one in English from IGNOU and another in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. Currently, he is pursuing his PhD at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam.

Political Career: Rapid rise through student and youth wings

Rahul’s political journey started in 2006 when he joined the Kerala Students Union (KSU) during his undergraduate studies. He quickly took on leadership roles, becoming KSU president of Adoor constituency in 2007 and president of the Indian Youth Congress’s Peringanadu mandalam committee.

Over the years, he climbed the ranks, serving as district president for Pathanamthitta KSU, KSU state general secretary in 2013, and national secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

In 2023, he was elected as the state president of the Indian Youth Congress in Kerala, succeeding Shafi Parambil. His big political break came in November 2024, when he won the Palakkad by-election with a significant margin. He quickly transitioned into a key leader of the Indian National Congress in the state. Besides politics, Rahul is involved in business too, owning a men’s beauty parlour, partnering in a medical shop and children’s clothing store, and running a Milma agency.

Since August 2025, Rahul’s political journey has been overshadowed by multiple women coming forward with serious complaints of harassment and misconduct.

Complaint by the Congress cultural group leader

A woman leader from Congress’s cultural group Samskara Sahithi spoke publicly about her uncomfortable experiences with Rahul. After returning from a farmers’ protest in Delhi, she said Rahul sent the messages that made her uneasy. She also informed senior Congress MP Shafi Parambil about Rahul’s behaviour when he became Youth Congress president in 2023, but felt her warning was ignored.

Rahul reportedly suggested taking a trip to Delhi together, but when she said she wanted to join the farmers’ agitation again, Rahul made it clear he meant a personal trip with him. She added that other women leaders in the party are aware of his behaviour.

Threats of forced abortion

Another woman accused Rahul of forcing her to have an abortion. A leaked audio clip that went viral showed Rahul threatening her, saying the pregnancy would destroy his life and that he might kill her if she refused. The woman told him she was ready to raise the baby by herself, but Rahul’s reaction was angry and scared. Additionally, there is a rape case against him from a 23-year-old woman who said Rahul exploited her after promising marriage.

Actress Rini George’s accusation

Malayalam actress Rini George publicly shared her story, adding visibility to the controversy. She said Rahul first contacted her on social media about three years ago. His behaviour soon became inappropriate, including an offer to book a five-star hotel room and an invitation to meet there. When she warned him she would report to senior leaders, Rahul dismissed her, saying, “You can go and tell anyone… who cares?” Rini also accused senior Congress leaders of ignoring her complaints, allowing Rahul to stay in important positions. She has not filed a police complaint yet, fearing for her safety.

Congress’s Response

With the situation spiralling beyond control, the Kerala Congress finally took the drastic step of expelling Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, who has been battling multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The move came swiftly after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail, stripping the party leadership of any remaining justification to stand by him. The court further declined to grant him protection from arrest, intensifying the pressure.

Announcing the decision, KPCC president Sunny Joseph confirmed that Rahul has been removed from the party’s primary membership with the approval of the AICC. A growing list of complaints and ongoing investigations left the organisation with little choice, he said.

Addressing reporters, senior leaders of the Congress and the UDF maintained that Rahul must now do the “honourable thing” and vacate his seat in the Assembly. Both Sunny Joseph and UDF convener Adoor Prakash made it clear that stepping down as an MLA would be the only responsible next step for the disgraced legislator.