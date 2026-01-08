On 7th January (Wednesday), San Francisco-based artificial intelligence, OpenAI, introduced ChatGPT Health, a specialised feature to safely link people’s health apps and medical records. More than 260 doctors from 60 nations worked closely to create the new experience.

Users can ask health and wellness-related queries in this exclusive, sandboxed area of ChatGPT. They can choose to link their medical records and fitness or nutrition applications so that their answers are based on personal information.

OpenAI informed, “You can securely connect medical records and wellness apps to ground conversations in your own health information, so responses are more relevant and useful to you. Designed in close collaboration with physicians, ChatGPT Health helps people take a more active role in understanding and managing their health and wellness while supporting, not replacing, care from clinicians.”

System intended to aid, not replace

The tech giant mentioned that health is already one of the most popular reasons people use ChatGPT. Over 230 million people globally ask health-related queries each week, according to its de-identified study. Many people do it late at night, after clinic hours, when there are no doctors available, as Google searches spiral.

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenA, I discussed the idea behind this design and stated that it is to make users feel “more informed, prepared, and confident navigating their health” while upholding the distinction between critical medical data and general AI use. She highlighted the complexity of navigating the healthcare system, even with excellent care, and how AI could assist both doctors and patients with some of the most pressing problems.

However, Simo emphasised, “AI doesn’t replace medical care, but it can play an important role in helping people navigate a complicated healthcare system.” She pointed out that ChatGPT excels at synthesising vast volumes of information and providing straightforward explanations.

Connect health data in a separate system with data protection

OpenAI outlined that people have the option to link Apple Health on iOS devices, electronic medical records, which are currently only available in the United States, and wellness applications, including MyFitnessPal, Peloton, Weight Watchers, Function, AllTrails and Instacart. According to the company, ChatGPT can consult lab results, visit summaries, sleep patterns, exercise levels and diet diaries after access is specifically granted.

The corporation instructed that customers must opt in, app by app, as nothing is linked by default. OpenAI has teamed up with b.well, a US-based digital health firm that already links data from over 2.2 million healthcare providers for medical records. The latter pulls records from patient portals, cleans them and makes them AI-usable via healthcare interoperability standards. OpenAI stated that users have the option to disconnect records at any time. It would delete the data from b.well’s systems.

Moreover, OpenAI has been trained not to save personal information from discussions, and users will be able to remove chats from its servers within 30 days. Although ChatGPT automatically encrypts chats and data while they are at rest, access controls can be enhanced by turning on multi-factor authentication.

OpenAI maintained that health information is held apart from the rest of the chatbot. According to the organisation, ChatGPT Health functions independently and has its own memory, files and chat history. OpenAI’s foundation models are not trained using health conversations, and routine chats do not include health data. For further security, ChatGPT might recommend relocating to the health chat in relation to a conversation outside the specific feature.

A platform to educate users without alarm

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Health has been adjusted to be educational without being alarming and to send users to medical specialists when necessary. Simo asserted, “We’ve done a lot of work to make sure the model is informative without ever being alarmist.” The rollout is going to happen gradually in order to learn and continue improving the experience. A sign-up is needed for a waitlist.

People outside of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK who have ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans are eligible. Access will initially be granted to a small beta group with hopes to eventually extend it to all users, including free-tier users.

The launch coincided with a review of health technology monitoring by regulators. Commissioner Marty Makary of the US Food and Drug Administration announced that the agency would restrict oversight of wearable technology and software intended to promote healthy lives, a day earlier. He referred to ChatGPT as a product that should be advertised while warning about serious safety issues.

Conclusion

The technology has experienced an unprecedented transformation over the past few years, reaching new heights in this extraordinary era of AI. However, these advancements are not without their risks. On the one hand, the lives of individuals have become considerably smoother due to the availability of technology at their fingertips; however, on the other hand, their privacy has been significantly compromised.

Major technology companies have often been under fire for this issue. Meta has already been caught up in the controversy where the information of millions of users was acquired from Facebook without their consent by Cambridge Analytica. The practice of sharing data with third-party applications has raised grave worries. Chinese applications, such as TikTok, which has been banned in several countries, permit third-party trackers to gather data.

Likewise, YouTube, owned by Google, is infamous for its collection of personal user information. OpenAI has declared that ChatGPT Health will take special measures regarding sensitive health information, but this does little to mitigate the vulnerability of the users. Furthermore, these apps continue to make similar assurances, which have proven futile. OpenAI might be an exception to the rule; however, security concerns will remain until it delivers on its promise.