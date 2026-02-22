The Congress party is again under the spotlight after its workers resorted to hooliganism, leaving no chance to embarrass the nation in front of the world. In the past few days, protests and violent clashes between Congress and its youth wing have created political unrest in various states. Right from the dramatic disruption of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi to attacks in Indore, Puducherry, and Telangana, the incidents have further exposed the violent tactics of the Congress party.

Shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam sparks outrage

The incident started at the prestigious AI Impact Summit, which took place at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The international event, with top tech CEOs and international delegates in attendance, was to highlight India’s rising power in the field of artificial intelligence. However, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members disrupted the international summit by staging a shirtless protest and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the event.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam



(Source: Indian Youth Congress) pic.twitter.com/WCZgCMwkFZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

According to the police, some leaders of the Youth Congress entered the event site on Friday, 20th February, after registering online and entering through QR codes. They wore sweaters and jackets to hide T-shirts with political slogans. After entering Hall No. 5, they removed their winter clothing and T-shirts, waved them in the air, and started shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including “PM is compromised.” The protest was organised to oppose the recently announced India-US tariff agreement, which the Congress party alleges compromises the nation’s interests.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the protest by Indian Youth Congress workers, Additional CP Devesh Kumar Mahla says, "The incident occurred around 12:30 PM. They registered online and entered through QR code scanning. They were wearing sweaters and jackets on top and a T-shirt underneath.… https://t.co/eygMgM5aHs pic.twitter.com/vZyZE2xhZv — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

The disruption shocked attendees, many of whom were foreign delegates. Videos emerged showing the protesters holding T-shirts with pictures and messages against the Prime Minister. The situation turned ugly as a scuffle broke out, and at least three police personnel were injured while trying to control the situation. The Delhi Police arrested four Youth Congress leaders, including Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav.

A court later sent them to five days of police custody after the police told the court that the arrested persons had plans to create unrest similar to what happened in Nepal and had the intention to defame India on an international stage.

While the Youth Congress defended its actions as a democratic right to protest, the BJP described the episode as a “national shame,” accusing the Congress of politicising a global technology event.

Violent clashes in Indore leave several injured

The political unrest did not take long to spill over into the streets of Indore in the state of Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, 21st February, clashes erupted near the Congress office in Machhi Bazar between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Congress supporters.

The confrontation reportedly began when BJYM workers gathered to protest against the Youth Congress’s actions at the AI Summit. Despite heavy police barricading, tensions escalated quickly. According to police officials, stone-pelting began suddenly, with both sides accusing each other of starting the violence.

A BJP woman worker, identified as Bindu Chauhan, suffered serious injuries when a stone struck her near the eye. Visuals shared by the BJP showed her bleeding from the forehead and nose. In her statement, she said that stones were thrown from the Congress office and that she was deliberately targeted. Several other protesters, media personnel and even a police sub-inspector were injured in the chaos.

कांग्रेस की शर्मनाक हरकत…



इंदौर में भाजपा के शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन के विरुद्ध कुंठित कांग्रेस के गुंडों ने भाजपा महिला कार्यकर्ता पर जानबूझकर जानलेवा हमला कर अराजकता का परिचय दिया है।



जनता कांग्रेस के गुंडों को कभी माफ नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/n0V5CPJDW2 — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) February 21, 2026

The Pandhrinath Police Station registered two FIRs, one based on a complaint by BJYM worker Avesh Rathore and another filed by Congress leaders. A third case was initiated by the police for obstruction of government work and violation of prohibitory orders. In the BJYM complaint, around 20 Congress leaders, including city Congress president Chintu Chokse and district president Vipin Wankhede, were named along with several unidentified persons. The charges include unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal conspiracy.

Congress leaders, on the other hand, alleged that BJYM workers attempted to gherao the Congress office and damaged vehicles parked outside. Police officials stated that CCTV footage and video evidence from both sides are being examined to determine responsibility. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani said it was too early to conclude which side initiated the violence.

AI Summit fallout turns into a nationwide political storm

The fallout from the AI Summit disruption did not end in Delhi. The next day, Youth Congress workers intensified their protests in Delhi and Chandigarh, once again raising slogans against the Prime Minister. In both cities, police had to use water cannons to disperse protesters after clashes with security personnel.

Posters depicting Mahatma Gandhi with the caption “Shirtless Congressi” appeared in parts of Delhi, further escalating the political temperature. The BJP’s youth wing organised counter-protests in several states, accusing Congress of tarnishing India’s global image.

Delhi Police told the court that the arrested Youth Congress workers had tried to create a ruckus in front of international leaders and tech giants. The police also said they were examining the mobile phones of the accused to ascertain whether any external funding was involved. The defence lawyers argued that the protest was peaceful and that political dissent should not be criminalised.

Puducherry sees violent face-off outside BJP office

The tension soon spread to Puducherry, where a clash between Congress and BJP workers resulted in five people, including Superintendent of Police Vamsi Reddy, being injured. The violence involved more than 100 Congress functionaries marching towards the BJP office, smashing police barricades on the way. They also burned Prime Minister Modi in effigy, triggering a confrontation with BJP workers.

The protest was organised by State Congress president V Vaithilingam and former CM V Narayanasamy. The situation turned ugly, and the police were forced to conduct a lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. SP Vamsi Reddy was injured in the hand while trying to control the situation. More than 100 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Clash in Kamareddy over land dispute

Another flashpoint emerged in Kamareddy, Telangana, where Congress and BJP workers clashed over a land dispute on Saturday, 21st February. The tension followed a heated exchange between state government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir and BJP MLA K. Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Congress leader Giri Reddy Mahender Reddy and his supporters assembled in an area close to the BJP MLA’s camp office, protesting against him. In the course of the violence, Mahender Reddy’s car was turned upside down by Congress supporters. Police were seen struggling to control the crowd.

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao condemned the incident as political violence. Sharing a post on X, he said, “The ghastly attack by Congress workers at the Kamareddy BJP MLA K Venkat Ramana Reddy garu’s Camp Office is deeply condemnable and shocking…” “Such acts of political violence have no place in a democracy,” Rao said.

He further added that he will personally visit the site to stand with BJP karyakartas and assess the situation firsthand.

Congress workers storm BRS office in Telangana

In a separate incident that took place months earlier in Telangana’s Bhongir town, Congress workers stormed the office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi after a BRS leader reportedly made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

According to eyewitnesses, Congress workers broke into the office, damaged furniture, and threw chairs, causing extensive damage. The police were quick to act, dispersing the crowd. An investigation has been launched, with the review of CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao condemned the incident, holding Congress responsible for promoting a culture of violence and anarchy in the state. He called for immediate arrests and threatened to take stern action against such attacks.

As clashes and protests continue to unfold across states, the political atmosphere remains deeply polarised. With hooliganism, violence and attempts to embarrass the country at global platforms, the ongoing confrontation between Congress and BJP has once again raised serious questions about the limits of protest and the responsibility of political parties in maintaining public order.