Disagreements among people belonging to differing political ideologies are quite common in democracies as diverse and robust as India. However, when adherents of a certain ideology become so blinded in pursuit of attacking their opponents that they resort to mocking nationalists or patriotic movies, it raises serious questions. After Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was accused of being involved in the failed assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pleaded guilty on 13th February, Indian liberals treacherously rejoiced by invoking the film Dhurandhar, which showed Indian intelligence operations meant to eliminate India’s enemies in Pakistan.

In a long X post mocking Nikhil Gupta and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a pro-Congress troll ‘Nimo Yadav’, wrote that Dhurandhar 2 will cover Gupta’s story, and the failure of actor R Madhavan, who portrayed a loosely based on NSA Ajit Doval.

“…I hope Dhurandhar 2 will cover Bro’s story, with R Madhavan failing Bro,” he wrote.

Similarly, another anti-BJP troll termed Nikhil Gupta’s pleading guilty as “Dhurandhar gone wrong”.

Meanwhile, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi, notorious for peddling anti-Hindu propaganda, mockingly wrote, “The real Dhurandhar pleads guilty …”

Former Amnesty India supremo, Aakar Ahmed Patel, mocked NSA Doval and wrote, “in latest cinema instead of going undercover bond hires someone who hires someone but gets caught.”

Leftist ‘journalist’ Mrinal Pande also invoked Dhurandhar to mock India’s intelligence agencies, and wrote, “Dhurandhar ban gya chukandar”. In another post Pande insinuated that the intelligence agencies are inept; she wrote, “Dhurandhar destroyed the game of diplomacy…”

Similarly, ‘content creator’ Sidhartha Basu, wrote, “Oops. Dhurandar dhass gaya ?”

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sagarrika Ghose hurled the ‘Vishwaguru’ jibe and wrote, “HUGE global embarrassment for @narendramodi government. Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty to working with an Indian government employee to murder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil, in New York. Are encounter killings now being exported from Gujarat to New York? Vishwaguru indeed.”

Hinduphobe Joy Das also joined the liberal mockery of Nikhil Gupta and intelligence agencies, and suggested the plot for Dhurandhar 2. Tagging Aditya Dhar, Das wrote, “Hi! @AdityaDharFilms.. Here is the plot for Dhurandhar 3 which is not fictional. Desi James Bhaand planned an operation in foreign Soil. Nikhil Gupta was given task to bump off a target. He hired a Hitman who happened to be an Undercover Agent. Rest of the script is below..”

Nikhil Gupta, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Dhurandhar jibe and liberals draw joy from seeing India fail

Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities in Prague on 30th June, 2023, at the request of the United States under an extradition treaty. He was extradited to the US in June 2024 and has since been lodged in a Brooklyn jail in New York.

The prolonged legal battle has drained the family’s finances. Sources say they were forced to discontinue their private lawyer due to a lack of funds. Eventually, Gupta requested a government-appointed counsel in the US, which was granted. “They’ve exhausted their savings fighting this case. Now they are trying to see if they can somehow raise money for proper representation at the sentencing hearing,” another source said.

The case dates back to allegations by the US Justice Department that Gupta was involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun, an American citizen, in New York. Prosecutors alleged that a former Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, recruited Gupta in May 2023 to arrange the killing. Yadav allegedly agreed to pay $100,000 for the hit. However, the person Gupta contacted turned out to be a confidential source for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), who then introduced him to an undercover officer posing as a hitman.

Gupta had earlier denied any links to Vikash Yadav, his alleged co-conspirator, accused of orchestrating the plot to murder Pannun, and called the evidence presented by the US “fabricated.” It appears that Gupta’s decision to plead guilty is not driven by genuine acceptance of guilt but rather by the desperation to avoid the mentally and financially exhausting legal battle.

While the real truth of the case may or may never emerge, the Indian left liberal cabal rejoicing over Gupta’s case is almost equivalent to siding with the enemies of India, as such operations are orchestrated to eliminate. Mocking Nikhil Gupta, drawing joy out of labelling itan Indian intelligence failure, indicates that their criticism is not confined to just opposing or slandering the Modi government. They essentially hate the idea of India under Modi succeeding. They wait for moments like these, where they could laugh out loud and say ‘India failed’, going from opposing Modi to turning absolutely anti-national.

They forget that successful intelligence operations do not become official; only the supposedly failed ones do. Pannun is no saint; the Khalistani terrorist poses a threat to India’s territorial integrity and fuels hatred against our country while remaining ensconced in the US. When the Chandrayaan-2 mission partially failed in 2019, liberals had exploited that moment, which otherwise required supporting the ISRO scientists, to mock and blame Prime Minister Modi.

The left liberal ecosystem has a track record of revelling in amplifying propaganda or twisting facts in ways to push the ‘national embarrassment’ narrative, just because they get to score political points against the Modi government.

If Nikhil Gupta was caught and confessed to assassinating Pannun at the Indian government’s behest, the same liberal coterie would have accused the Modi government of turning rogue and using intelligence agencies to get ‘hostile foreign nationals’ killed for electoral gains. From seeking proof for the 2018 Surgical Strike post-Uri attack, toeing Pakistan’s false narratives after the 2019 Balakot airstrike, to urging jumping between ‘Modi lacks courage to teach Pakistan a lesson’ to giving ‘de-escalate’ calls after Operation Sindoor in 2026, it has been seen how the anti-Modi cabal turns shamelessly anti-India.

Mocking Nikhil Gupta with ‘Dhurandhar’ jibes, dragging film director Aditya Dhar and NSA Ajit Doval, into their traitorously boorish behaviour, only shows that the left liberal cabal only waits for opportunities, even in matters of national security, to target and attack the ideologically-opposed government.

In fact, invoking Dhurandhar indicates that the left liberal ecosystem was not just rattled by the film showing Pakistan’s Islamic terrorist reality alone. They were angrier with India under the Modi government, ramping up its national security against Pakistani and Khalistani terrorists.