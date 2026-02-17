Tuesday, February 17, 2026
HomeNews Reports'India is the second largest market for Claude, developers here doing the most intense...
Editor's picksNews ReportsTech
Updated:

‘India is the second largest market for Claude, developers here doing the most intense work’: As India hosts AI Impact Summit, global giant Anthropic opens office

Nearly half of Claude’s usage in India comes from technical work such as coding, mathematical tasks, building applications, upgrading legacy systems and shipping production software, Anthropic says.

Divya Bharti
Anthropic opens office in India, its second largest global market
Anthropic opens office in India, announces wide range of partnerships, images via Moneycontrol, ET

As India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, US-based AI company Anthropic has officially opened its new office in Bengaluru, marking a major step in its India AI expansion. Along with the office launch, the company has announced a wide range of partnerships across enterprise, startups, education, agriculture and the public sector.

The Bengaluru office is Anthropic’s second base in Asia after Tokyo and will be led by Irina Ghose, Managing Director of Anthropic India. The company plans to hire local talent across multiple roles as it deepens its engagement in the country.

India has quickly become one of the most important markets for Claude.ai, Anthropic’s popular AI assistant. The company says India is now its second-largest market globally.

Nearly half of Claude’s usage in India comes from technical work such as coding, mathematical tasks, building applications, upgrading legacy systems and shipping production software, Anthropic says. This shows how Indian developers are using AI tools not just for content or chat, but for serious engineering work.

Speaking about the expansion, Irina Ghose said India offers a strong foundation for responsible AI. She pointed to the country’s technical talent, large-scale digital infrastructure and its track record of using technology to improve everyday life. According to her, this combination makes India one of the most promising places in the world to expand the benefits of AI to more people and businesses.

“Impossible things are possible in India”: Rahul Patil

At the developer summit marking the office launch, Anthropic’s Chief Technology Officer, Rahul Patil, shared a personal message that resonated with many in the audience. He said, “Impossible things are possible in India,” as he spoke about growing up in Bengaluru.

Patil said his mother was a computer science teacher and that he studied at Baldwin institutions, St. Joseph’s and later at PES University, which he described as “very, very strict.” He also shared that he met his wife during his first year of engineering. His speech highlighted how India has not only become a key market for AI but also a place that has shaped global tech leaders.

Strengthening AI in Indian Languages

One of Anthropic’s key focus areas in India is language. Although more than a billion people in the country speak one of over a dozen officially recognised languages, AI systems often perform better in English, Anthropic stated.

To address this, Anthropic started a company-wide effort six months ago to improve performance in ten widely spoken Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu. The company says it curated better and more representative training data, leading to noticeable improvements in fluency. Work is still ongoing to make the models even stronger in Indic languages.

Anthropic is also working with Karya and Collective Intelligence Project to design evaluation systems that test AI on tasks relevant to India, especially in agriculture and law. Domain experts from nonprofits such as Digital Green and Adalat AI are part of this effort. The goal is to make these evaluation tools publicly available so others can also build better AI systems for Indian users.

Enterprises and startups adopt Claude at scale

Anthropic says its revenue run rate in India has doubled since it announced expansion plans in October 2025. The growth is coming from large enterprises, digital-first companies and early-stage startups.

Air India is using Claude Code to help its developers ship custom software faster and at lower cost as part of a broader effort to use agent-based AI across operations. Fintech platform CRED has reported 2x faster feature delivery and 10% improvement in test coverage with Claude Code. Meanwhile, global IT services firm Cognizant is deploying Claude to 350,000 employees worldwide to modernise systems and speed up AI adoption for enterprise clients, as per reports.

Among startups, Razorpay has integrated AI into its risk systems, operations and internal decision-making. Enterpret uses Claude to power its AI assistant and has built an MCP integration that connects customer insights directly into Claude.

Another startup, Emergent, which allows users to create software by describing what they want in simple language, reached $25 million in annual recurring revenue and two million users in less than five months, built entirely with Claude.

To support this growing ecosystem, Anthropic’s India team will provide applied AI expertise to enterprises and startups, helping them design and scale Claude-based solutions suited to their business needs.

AI for education and underserved communities

Education-related tasks account for about 12% of Claude’s usage in India. Anthropic has partnered with Pratham, one of the country’s largest education nonprofits. Pratham selected Anthropic as its first strategic AI lab partner, focusing on safety and educational quality.

Their “Anytime Testing Machine,” powered by Claude, is currently being tested with 1,500 students across 20 schools and is expected to expand to 100 schools by the end of 2026. The tool has also been adapted for more than 5,000 learners in Pratham’s Second Chance program, which supports women who dropped out of formal schooling. The idea is to provide flexible exam preparation and credible certification pathways.

Anthropic is also working with Central Square Foundation to support AI-enabled tools such as personalised tutors, teacher coaching platforms and assessment-based instruction systems. The company will offer technical support, mentorship and API credits to help these tools reach more primary school students in underserved communities.

AI in agriculture, health and the legal system

India’s digital public infrastructure has often been seen as a model for large-scale, interoperable systems. Anthropic is partnering with EkStep Foundation to explore how AI can build on this foundation.

Agriculture, which contributes nearly one-sixth of India’s economy and employs almost half of its workforce, is one focus area. Through the OpenAgriNet effort, Anthropic is working towards deploying Claude to expand access to expert knowledge for farmers and agriculture workers.

In healthcare, nonprofits like Noora Health and Intelehealth are exploring how Claude Code and Cowork can improve internal systems and connect patients in remote areas to better care.

India’s legal system, with around 50 million pending court cases, is another area where AI can make a difference. Anthropic is supporting Adalat AI in launching a national WhatsApp helpline that provides instant case updates, document summaries, translations and interactive legal queries in Indian languages.

The company has also promoted open standards through its Model Context Protocol, which it donated to the Linux Foundation. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, supported by Bharat Digital, has launched the first Indian government MCP server to allow AI systems to access national statistics in an open way. In the private sector, Swiggy is using MCP to enable grocery ordering and dining reservations directly through Claude.

Why global AI giants are choosing India

Anthropic’s expansion is part of a larger trend. Over the past two years, global AI companies have increasingly invested in India for research, partnerships and market expansion.

Companies like OpenAI and Microsoft have deepened their India presence through research collaborations, cloud partnerships and developer initiatives. Google has also expanded its AI research and product rollouts tailored for Indian users.

India offers three major advantages. First, it has one of the world’s largest developer bases. Second, its digital public infrastructure, including large-scale identity and payments systems, allows AI tools to scale quickly. Third, the country’s diversity of languages and real-world use cases provides a strong testing ground for AI models.

India’s AI market is expected to grow rapidly and contribute significantly to the country’s digital economy over the coming years.

As Anthropic opens its Bengaluru office, it is clear that India is no longer just a consumer of global AI technology. It is becoming a core partner in building and shaping the next wave of AI innovation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Divya Bharti
Divya Bharti
I am a digital journalist specializing in political analysis. My goal is to break down complex stories into easy, engaging reads for everyone.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi HC calls out anti-India activist Amrit Wilson over cancellation of her OCI card, cites IB report of her activities, says ‘we can’t allow...

Anurag -
While examining confidential IB reports, the High Court observed allegations go beyond isolated tweets and involve serious concerns affecting national security. Government maintains revocation followed due process under Citizenship Act provisions governing OCI status.
News Reports

Economic Times targets Suryakumar Yadav over handshake, forgets Pakistan’s terror record and its own Aman ki Asha nostalgia

Anurag -
India’s refusal to stage a handshake reflects sovereign policy, not immaturity. Respect in sport is shown through conduct on the field, not forced gestures towards a state that continues to enable cross-border terrorism.

Uttar Pradesh: Pakistani national mother and daughter accused of 30-year illegal stay using forged Indian documents, ISI links, visits to Army and gov offices...

AI Impact Summit, semiconductors, Bhashini and more: Read how the Modi govt is making giant strides in technological advancements and preparing India for...

Punjab: 2,700 women died of cancer in 2025, 13,299 in five years; AAP MP Seechewal links surge to water pollution, chemicals used in agriculture

Crowd, devotion and inner peace: My experience of the Bhavanath Mela on the occasion of Mahashivaratri

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi HC calls out anti-India activist Amrit Wilson over cancellation of her OCI card, cites IB report of her activities, says ‘we can’t allow...

Anurag -

Economic Times targets Suryakumar Yadav over handshake, forgets Pakistan’s terror record and its own Aman ki Asha nostalgia

Anurag -

Uttar Pradesh: Pakistani national mother and daughter accused of 30-year illegal stay using forged Indian documents, ISI links, visits to Army and gov offices...

Anurag -

AI Impact Summit, semiconductors, Bhashini and more: Read how the Modi govt is making giant strides in technological advancements and preparing India for...

Shraddha Pandey -

Punjab: 2,700 women died of cancer in 2025, 13,299 in five years; AAP MP Seechewal links surge to water pollution, chemicals used in agriculture

Shriti Sagar -

Crowd, devotion and inner peace: My experience of the Bhavanath Mela on the occasion of Mahashivaratri

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

No ban on Russian oil, Marco Rubio clarifies the India-US trade deal: Read how the opposition weaponised Trump’s Pressure tactics and spread myths

श्रवण शुक्ल -

‘Dhurandhar dhass gya’: Liberals mock Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who wanted to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindus in Vadodara protest against the suspected sale of properties in Hindu-majority areas to non-Hindus, in violation of the Disturbed Areas Act: Read what...

Aditi -

2026 Bangladesh election witnesses anti-Hindu voting pattern, Jamaat-e-Islami wins big in border areas with West Bengal: Read why this is a matter of concern...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com