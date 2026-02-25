A controversy has erupted in Gujarat’s Kutch district after a Muslim teacher at Archana St. Xavier’s School in Nakhatrana was accused of snatching a Hanuman Chalisa booklet from a Class 6 student and throwing it away inside the classroom. The incident has led to protests from Hindu organisations and parents, leading the school administration to relieve the teacher from duty. However, demands are now growing for legal action in the matter instead of closing the issue at the school level.

According to information shared by local groups, the incident took place on 11th February. The student was sitting in the classroom with a small Hanuman Chalisa booklet when the teacher entered. Soon after noticing it, the Muslim teacher reportedly took the booklet from the child and threw it aside.

A Hindu girl accidentally carried Hanuman Chalisa in her bag to St. Xavier's School in Kutch, Gujarat.



The teacher snatched and threw it away.



Hindu groups protested, filed complaint and the teacher fired.



The whole class then joyfully chanted Hanuman Chalisa together! pic.twitter.com/xDwdeASfXZ — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) February 24, 2026

The entire incident was recorded on the school’s CCTV cameras, which have now become an important part of the controversy.

Protests by organisations and parents

After the matter came to light, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reached the school and raised objections over the incident. Representatives from the two groups, along with police officials, spoke with the students in the classroom to understand what had happened.

Nakhatrana, Gujarat: A teacher allegedly snatched the Hanuman Chalisa from a sixth-grade student and used offensive language about Hinduism. The incident sparked strong protests and widespread outrage from the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). pic.twitter.com/IYpjkmA4CM — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2026

Members of the VHP stated that the students told them the teacher had scolded the child and made comments about the Hindu religion rituals while taking away the Hanuman Chalisa. They further claimed that after the incident, the student was pressured inside the school and made to record a video saying that nothing inappropriate had happened.

The organisations later submitted a memorandum to the local education officer demanding strict action against the teacher as well as accountability from the school management. Protests by parents and activists continued until the school administration announced that the teacher had been relieved from duty.

Despite this step, Hindu organisations maintain that removing the teacher alone is not enough since the incident took place within the school premises. They are insisting that a formal legal case should be registered so that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

VHP leader shares details of the incident

In a conversation with OpIndia, Kutch Division Minister of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chandubhai Raiyani stated that the school initially tried to prevent the matter from becoming public. According to him, smaller incidents had taken place earlier as well, but were handled internally without wider attention.

He said that in this case too, efforts were made to settle the issue quietly and that the student and her parents were reportedly put under pressure. Raiyani claimed that the child was made to record a video denying the incident and that there were concerns raised about the student’s future if the matter continued. He added that action was taken only after CCTV footage surfaced and protests intensified.

Raiyani also mentioned that the school had faced controversy earlier. He referred to a past case where a teacher reportedly collected money from students by promising to take them to a sports academy and later disappeared, after which police action was taken.

Activists connected with Hindu organisations have also expressed concern about increasing religious conversion activities in Nakhatrana and nearby rural areas. They say missionary groups frequently visit remote regions, and therefore, incidents inside missionary-run schools are being closely watched by local communities.

School responds, denies religious remarks

When contacted regarding the issue, the school administration confirmed that the concerned teacher is no longer working at the institution. However, the school stated that it is not obligated to initiate further legal action since the teacher has already been removed from service.

The school also rejected claims that any religious remarks were made during the incident. According to the administration, the teacher handled subjects like mathematics and science, which do not involve religious discussions. School representatives suggested that the situation has already been addressed through internal action.

On the other hand, Hindu organisations continue to stand by the students’ version of events, saying children present in the classroom stated that comments were made at the time the Hanuman Chalisa was taken away.

Demand for legal action continues

At present, the school considers the matter closed after relieving the teacher, but protests from organisations and parents have not completely stopped. They argue that legal proceedings are necessary to set a clear example and ensure respect for students’ religious beliefs within educational institutions.

Parents involved in the protests say the issue is not only about one incident but about creating confidence that children’s faith and sentiments will be respected inside schools. Organisations have indicated that they will continue to pursue the matter with education authorities and local administration until further action is taken.

The incident has now become a topic of discussion across the region, with many awaiting clarity on whether authorities will step in and initiate formal proceedings following the protests and demands raised by community groups.