Kolkata Police have arrested Shamik Adhikary, a 25-year-old social media influencer from the city, on charges of alleged sexual assault. Adhikary, who is popularly known by his online name “Nonsane,” was picked up from Dum Dum, Kolkata, on Thursday evening, 5th February. Adhikary was first booked on charges of wrongful confinement, assault, and outrage to the modesty of a woman, but later, police framed him on the charge of rape based on the statement given by the 22-year-old victim.

He was presented in a court on Friday, 6th February, and has now been remanded to police custody until 16th February. According to the police, the woman had complained that Adhikary had forcibly confined her at his Behala residence from around 9:30 pm on February 2 until 5 pm the following day.

During this time, the woman alleged, she was subjected to physical assault, beaten, and threatened. She, in addition, alleged that Adhikary had touched the woman inappropriately, pulled her clothes, and then subjected her to penetratory sexual assault.

The police added that the medico-legal examination of the complainant was conducted at MR Bangur hospital, and a lady police officer recorded her statement, and the section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning rape was added to the FIR. The injury marks were found on the body of the victim, and she was visibly traumatised, hence the reason she took her time to file the police report, the police told the court.

The police further told the court that Adhikary allegedly threatened the woman by sending her pictures of her in a compromising position. The police investigators said that location data collected from tower signals confirmed the presence of both the complainant and the accused at the crime scene during the time mentioned in the complaint.

The defence, however, argued that the two were old friends and had known each other for a long time. They claimed there was a misunderstanding that night, but denied that any force was used. The defence also questioned why police custody was required if there was nothing substantial left to investigate.

The viral reel that sparked political debate

Shamik Adhikary is not just any influencer. With around 420k followers on Instagram and over 400k followers on Facebook, he had built a strong presence online. But what brought him into the political spotlight was a reel he posted from his Instagram account ‘@yournonsane’ on 21st January, just 2 months before the upcoming West Bengal elections.

The reel, which went viral and crossed 3 million views with more than 350k likes, sharply criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state. In the video, Adhikary portrayed himself as a common man going to cast his vote. He showed a scene where a local TMC “goon” was pressuring voters to vote only for the ruling party and threatening consequences otherwise.

As the video continued, flashbacks of incidents that, according to him, reflected the state’s condition followed. Scenes included the 26,000 government teachers who lost their jobs and the emotional toll, as well as the scene depicting a woman walking alone in the middle of the night and being followed by some men.

The reel also referred to the RG Kar rape-murder case of a 34-year-old doctor. In that case, a Kolkata court sentenced the convict Sanjay Roy to imprisonment for life and ordered the state government to pay ₹17 lakh as compensation to the victim’s parents, though the victim’s parents claimed that they were seeking justice and not compensation.

The video directly targeted the ruling government and came barely two months before elections; many saw its timing as politically sensitive. Soon after it went viral, political reactions started pouring in.

TMC claims political links

Soon after the reel of Adhikary became viral, several TMC leaders and supporters started propagating that Adhikary was affiliated with the BJP. They claimed that he was not just a content creator, but he was politically motivated.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta shared a strong statement on social media, calling Adhikary a “BJP YouTuber.” In his post, Dutta said that the same person who had accused the West Bengal government of failing to protect women was now himself booked for outraging the modesty of a woman and physical assault.

Breaking 🚨



BJP YouTuber named Shamik Adhikary popularly known as “Nonsane” is booked for Outraging the Modesty of a Woman & Physical Assault! – He is the same person who made a video against WB Govt. claiming women are not safe in Bengal and said not to vote for TMC !



The case… pic.twitter.com/T3p5ly1g2S — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) February 5, 2026

Dutta detailed the sections under which the case was registered and highlighted that the complainant had alleged confinement for nearly 12 hours, physical assault and threats. In a controversial remark, he also linked Adhikary to BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and stated that people misusing women join the BJP.”

Now, the TMC’s narrative has been that the case is a straightforward criminal matter, and political colour is unnecessarily being given by the opposition.

Questions over timing and false allegations

On the other hand, BJP supporters and several influencers have questioned the timing of the arrest. Many of them have hinted that the case could be politically motivated, especially since Adhikary’s reel had sharply criticised the state government.

Trinamool Congress is running the most authoritarian and dictatorial regime Bengal has seen to date.



The people of Bengal live in fear afraid that speaking against Mamata Banerjee will invite FIRs and false cases.



Popular social media influencer Shamik Adhikari, who questioned… pic.twitter.com/luVrc4tDrw — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) February 6, 2026

Some social media users have gone as far as suggesting that the sexual assault complaint is fabricated to silence him. They argue that the arrest happened soon after his viral video and just before the elections, raising suspicion.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT Cell chief, strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government. In a social media post, he said that West Bengal had turned into a “dictatorial regime” where critics were targeted with fake and malicious FIRs.

This is the video of ‘YourNonsanee’ that rattled the Trinamool Congress so deeply that it unleashed the entire police machinery against him.



The Trinamool Congress is running the most authoritarian and dictatorial regime Bengal has witnessed to date.



Today, the people of Bengal… pic.twitter.com/BKEIDKl7hq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 6, 2026

Malviya claimed that activists and voices who embarrassed the ruling party were being subjected to character assassination and police action. Referring to Adhikary’s case, he questioned why details of the alleged incident were not publicly known and why the complainant had not spoken earlier.

“This is the TMC’s model of governance: Muzzle free speech, intimidate critics, weaponise the police and destroy reputations to stay in power.”

“But Bengal is watching. And Bengal will not stay silent. BJP will stand with every individual victimised by Mamata Banerjee‘s regime.”

“Together with the people of West Bengal, we will defeat fear, expose abuse of power, and restore democracy. This is not justice. This is political persecution. And it will end,” he added.

Support from fellow influencers

Adhikary has also received support from some fellow content creators and social media users. One X user questioned why influencers who speak about social and political matters in West Bengal are facing cases. He asked why there was no public outrage when such actions were taken against them.

First Sayak Chatterjee on Beef Issue & Now Samik Adhikari both are big youtubers bloggers from Kolkata both took social & political scenario of #WestBengal & #Kolkata. Police filed cases against them for raising their voices for exercising the democratic rights. Why No outrage ?? pic.twitter.com/c4eMJ5de0w — Bhairav 🔱🕉️ 🇮🇳 (@BhairavVaam) February 7, 2026

Supporters argue that raising concerns about governance and women’s safety is part of democratic rights and should not lead to legal harassment. However, others say that the criminal allegations must be treated seriously and investigated independently of political debates.

The matter has clearly gone beyond a criminal case and entered the political arena. With elections approaching, every development is being viewed through a political lens.

For now, Shamik Adhikary has not made any public statement. The developments in the court proceedings over the coming days, and also the investigation findings, will have a major role to play in this issue.

While the case began as a complaint against a crime, it’s turned into a political debate, questioning not just the charges against the accused, but also freedom of expression, political rivalry, and the role of social media at the time of the election.