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Threats of shooting PM Modi, destroying Israel ignored, but the girl who gave a toy to CM Yogi branded ‘Hindu terrorist’: Why Yashaswini became a target of Islamoleftists

A controversy has erupted over alleged double standards in labeling extremism, where explicit threats against PM Modi and Israel are downplayed, while a young girl, Yashaswini, was vilified as a “Hindu terrorist” for a harmless gesture toward CM Yogi. The incident has sparked outrage over selective outrage and narrative bias.

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CM Yogi with the girl (left), propaganda queen Arfa (right), (Photo courtesy: PTI & crickettimes)

A heartwarming video from the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur has gone viral, showing an interaction between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a 5-year-old girl named Yashaswini from Kanpur. The young girl had come with her family to meet the Chief Minister and brought along a small toy bulldozer as a gift.

Beyond the Bulldozer: CM Yogi Encourages 5-Year-Old to Study Hard

In the video, CM Yogi is seen warmly greeting the child, offering her a chocolate, and accepting the toy with a smile. However, what stood out was his simple message to the girl. After holding the toy, he returned it to her and said, “Keep it with you, play with it, and study hard.”

The moment was widely shared online, with many people appreciating the Chief Minister’s calm and encouraging approach. His message was seen as clear and direct, while symbols like a bulldozer may have their own meaning in public life, a child’s focus should be on education and building a better future. Instead of encouraging anything else, he advised her to study and grow into a responsible citizen.

Arfa Khanum’s agenda: Seeing ‘Hindu Terrorism’ in a child’s toy

While many viewers saw the video as innocent and positive, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani reacted strongly to it.

Sharing the clip on social media, she wrote, “This is how they are radicalising an entire generation of Hindu children. And that, too, innocent little girls. Heartbreaking and extremely dangerous.”

Her post quickly drew responses from others who shared similar concerns. A user named Yasir Kalam commented, “They are brainwashing children and trying to make them future Hindu terrorists; this is the policy of this government. Amazing.”

Another user, Javed Bhat, wrote sarcastically, “Sanatanists are being brainwashed from a very young age.”

Farhan Khan also joined in, criticizing the parents and saying, “What has happened to these children, the parents should be ashamed.”

These reactions turned what many saw as a simple and kind interaction into a larger debate on social media, with strong opinions from both sides.

Why Arfa ignores real radicalism while targeting a Child

At the same time, discussions also picked up around how different situations are viewed and highlighted.

A report by the Organiser has pointed out that in some places, children are exposed to ideas that divide people into “us versus them” and limit their exposure to modern education.

The report claims that when such thinking is introduced at a young age, it can shape how individuals see the world later in life. It also suggests that this kind of upbringing may lead to a mindset focused more on religious identity than on broader social responsibility.

According to the report, such trends have also contributed to unrest in countries like Spain, France, and Germany, where incidents of violence and clashes have been reported in recent years.

Fundamentalism vs. Innocence: The Poison of Double Standards

The debate further intensified as people pointed to other viral videos where young children were seen using aggressive or provocative language. In some clips circulating online, children were heard making threats, raising slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad,” or speaking about demolishing temples.

These incidents led to questions about how such views develop at a young age and whether similar reactions are seen across all such cases. Critics argued that while some situations are strongly condemned, others do not receive the same level of attention.

They also questioned whether there is consistency in calling out what is seen as harmful or divisive messaging among children, regardless of the context or community involved.

Bareilly Incident: Silence on desecrating Gandhi’s statue

Another incident that was widely discussed took place during Eid celebrations in Bareilly. A video surfaced showing a group of youths and children behaving inappropriately with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The visuals showed them touching and handling the statue in ways many people found disrespectful and offensive. The incident sparked anger online, with several users calling it an insult to a national figure.

Author Ratan Sharda also reacted, describing the act as a disturbing reflection of what some children are being exposed to. The incident added fuel to the ongoing debate about how different events are discussed and highlighted in public conversations.

Arfa Khanum, get your frustration treated

As the discussions continued, strong opinions emerged about the role of media voices and public commentary. Supporters of the Chief Minister argued that his message to the young girl was about education and growth, not anything negative.

They also claimed that focusing on a child’s toy while ignoring other serious issues reflects a one-sided narrative. According to them, encouraging children to study and build their future should be seen as a positive step.

On the other hand, critics maintained their concerns about symbolism and messaging, showing how divided opinions remain on such matters.

The incident, which began as a simple interaction between a leader and a child, has now turned into a larger conversation about perception, media narratives, and how society interprets such moments.

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मीडिया जगत में 5 साल से ज्यादा का अनुभव हो चला है। इटीवी भारत और इंडिया न्यूज के साथ ट्रेनिंग की शुरुआत की, तो सुदर्शन न्यूज चैनल में एंकरिंग, सोशल मीडिया और ग्राउंड रिपोर्टिंग का अवसर मिला। न्यूज के अलावा मौका मिला एमएच1 नेशनल चैनल में, जहाँ सोशल मीडिया एक्जिक्यूटिव के पद पर तीन चैनल (श्रद्धा एमएच1, एमएच1 म्यूजिक और एमएच1 न्यूज) संभाला। इसके बाद सीनियर कंटेंट राइटर के पद पर एफिलिएट विभाग में जागरण न्यू मीडिया में काम करने का मौका मिला। अब सफर ले चला ऑपइंडिया की ओर...

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