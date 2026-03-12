Thursday, March 12, 2026
Perplexity launches its ‘always-on AI assistant’ Personal Computer: All you need to know about the persistent digital proxy

Personal Computer is not a traditional PC hardware product, it is an AI Operating System that reimagines the personal computer as more of an autonomous digital worker or an AI employee

Shraddha Pandey

Perplexity, known for its AI-powered search engine, has leapt into advanced AI agents with the launch of a new AI system called Personal Computer. The company said in an announcement on 11th March 2026, that Personal Computer operates as an “always-on digital assistant” helping users with tasks like research, writing emails, and creating reports.

“Always-on digital assistant”: How the Perplexity Personal Computer works

The company says that Personal Computer builds directly on Perplexity Computer as it merges cloud-based capabilities with local hardware, for what it describes as a persistent, always-on AI experience.

Contrary to what the name ‘Personal Computer’ might make one think, it is not a traditional PC hardware product; rather, it is an AI Operating System that reimagines the personal computer as more of an autonomous digital worker or an AI employee, a “proxy” of users, requiring their approval. Perplexity’s Personal Computer runs continuously on hardware like a Mac mini, accessing local files, applications, and sessions without requiring the user’s main device to be powered on.

The users can manage it from any device, including a phone or a laptop, through Perplexity’s secure servers. Personal Computer combines Perplexity Computer’s multi-agent workflows with Perplexity’s Comet Assistant for local tasks.

“A traditional operating system takes instructions. An AI operating system takes objectives. Personal Computer gives Perplexity Computer and the Comet Assistant always-on, local access to your machine’s files, apps, and sessions through a continuously running compact desktop. It’s a persistent digital proxy of you. Controllable from any device, anywhere. Every sensitive action requires your approval. Every action is logged. There is a kill switch,” Perplexity said.

Perplexity had opened a waitlist for users interested in getting their hands on the company’s fresh technological advancement. The pricing details regarding the Personal Computer are yet to be announced.

Sharing a demonstration video on X, the official handle of Perplexity wrote, “Announcing Personal Computer. Personal Computer is an always-on, local merge with Perplexity Computer that works for you 24/7. It’s personal, secure, and works across your files, apps, and sessions through a continuously running Mac mini.”

Personal Computer is different from Perplexity Computer launched in February 2026

It is essential to note that the newly announced Personal Computer is separate from Perplexity Computer, which was launched on 25th February 2026.  Perplexity Computer is a cloud-based, general-purpose AI system which unities multiple AI models and tools into one platform, moving beyond simple chatbots. Going beyond the simple tasks of answering questions, Perplexity Computer creates and executes complex workflows.

Personal Computer and ‘always-on AI assistant’ framing is cool, but privacy remains a concern among people

Perplexity’s Personal Computer has perplexed people about privacy. While Perplexity asserts that a Personal Computer is secure and includes user-controlled safeguards, sensitive user data may not be fully safe. The system runs on the user’s hardware; however, it routes several tasks and heavy AI processing via Perplexity’s secure servers, meaning that sensitive user data, including files, sessions, apps, emails, etc., may leave the device for processing. Many opine that, contrary to “personal” computing framing, it is actually “managed” computing with a local endpoint.

Several people are also comparing Perplexity’s Personal Computer with OpenClaw.

Since Personal Computer is designed to function as a persistent digital proxy, it requires ongoing access to a user’s local files, apps, and sessions, creating a high-stakes permission model. Here, one misconfiguration, or any policy change, may expose years of professional or personal or both types of data.

Shraddha Pandey is a Senior Sub-Editor at OpIndia, where she has been sharpening her edge on truth and narrative. With three years in experience in journalism, she is passionate about Hindu rights, Indian politics, geopolitics and India’s rise. When not dissecting and debunking propaganda, books, movies, music and cricket interest her. Email: [email protected]

