The Congress party has been out of power in the Centre for over a decade. The people of India have rejected the grand old party in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections. The chagrin of being out of power has taken a toll on Congress’s sanity to such an extent that the party is now itching for a violent ‘revolution’ to topple the Modi government. In this vein, Congress leader Supriya Srinate used the recent violence and arson during protests by industrial workers in Noida over wages to launch an attack on the “Modi model” of governance.

Expressing glee over the Noida violence, the Congress party said that “India has at least started to stir”, as if it’s a dream-come-true moment. The party linked Noida labour violence with the state of the Indian economy to assert that it marks the beginning of a broader public ‘awakening’ against exploitation, inflation, and repression under the Modi government.

“…Is this the fastest-growing economy just for the billionaires? Is this what Narendra Modi’s cruel Amrit Kaal is—where the nation is being looted to enrich some, and those who build the country are being left destitute? The Modi government hastily implemented 4 Labour Codes in November 2025 without any discussion or deliberation, extending work hours to 12 hours. Today, exploitation is happening on that very basis. Every time the Modi government brings any policy, its negative impact falls on employees and labourers. Whereas for the apple of Modi’s eye, people like Adani, it’s all hunky-dory. If the government doesn’t pay attention in time, the situation will become even more dire in the coming days, because speeches don’t fill stomachs, and slogans don’t run families,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

नरेंद्र मोदी और BJP यह बताते नहीं थकते कि भारत दुनिया की Fastest growing इकॉनमी है, चौथी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था है, हम विश्वगुरु हैं, वगैरह वगैरह…



इसके साथ ही देश का मीडिया – हर टीवी चैनल, रेडियो, अखबार तुरंत सरकार के सुर में सुर मिलाने लग जाते हैं, लेकिन इसी गाने-बजाने और… pic.twitter.com/WSOui7EQmv — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2026

The authorities investigating the Noida violence that transpired on 13th April accused outside elements of being involved and pointed to a potential larger conspiracy. A parallel investigation has been launched into suspected links ranging from organised disinformation to attempts at unrest supported by Pakistan and even a likely Naxal threat.

However, the Congress party resorted to handing a clean chit to Pakistan, even as the hostile neighbour has a record of weaponising social media to stir unrest in India.

“But instead of finding solutions and making the right policies for these people, those in power have already declared it an international conspiracy. They’re even making absurd arguments about Pakistan’s hand in it. Meaning, demanding fair wages for one’s hard work, raising a voice against exploitation—demanding one’s rights—is a conspiracy?” Shrinate asked.

Expressing joy and enthusiasm over the violent conspiracy that unfolded in Noida under the pretext of protests over wages, the Congress spokesperson said, “But amid all this, there’s also a ray of hope. People have had enough and, instead of fake ‘good days,’ workers and toilers are demanding their due for their labour. Say what you will, the country has at least started to stir.”

The Congress party’s disgraceful joy over the country ‘stirring’, essentially plunging into violence and chaos perhaps, stems from its desire to watch the country undergo a Nepal or Bangladesh-like violent ‘revolution’ to topple the Modi government, which despite a 2024 general election setback has managed to have its grip on power and popularity.

The defeats in 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and multiple state assembly elections have rendered the Congress party desperate to manufacture momentum via street-level anti-government protests rather than introspection and alteration in political approach. “The country has at least started to stir” a remark by the Congress leader is essentially an attempt to glorify, romanticise, and amplify street violence and vandalism as the spark of a nationwide ‘revolution’.

After failed attempts at riling up Gen-Z despite repeated calls and incitements, the Congress party seems to be shifting focus to labour unrest. Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, consistently addressed and incited the Gen-Z, hoping that just the anti-quota protests in Bangladesh snowballed into nationwide ‘movement’, toppling Sheikh Hasina’s elected government amidst deaths, arson, and chaos, Nepal-like agitation wherein the ‘protests’ resulted in ouster of KP Sharma Oli, the Indian youth would topple the Modi government. For multiple reasons, however, the tactic did not work, dashing Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministerial dream.

Congress and its supportive ideological ecosystem have long been itching a Bangladesh, Nepal-like violent regime change in India even as it comes at the cost of a democratic collapse, devastation of economy, political instability, national security going for a toss, loss of global stature, deaths, destruction and outright anarchy. Apparently, they are happy to rule the ruins, as long as they get to rule.

The Congress party appears to be testing the waters by portraying the violence in Noida during wage protests as the opening act of an anti-BJP ‘uprising’. Perhaps, they are signalling encouragement and extending political support to violent elements ever-ready to hijack legitimate issues for ideological gains.

While Congress demonstrated its desire to use chaos as a ladder to grab power way back in 2019-2020, when Sonia Gandhi declared an “aar ya paar ki ladaai” inciting a do or die fight against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, calling it ‘discriminatory against Muslims’, even as the bill had nothing to do with Indian Muslims.

It was on the 14th of December 2019, Sonia Gandhi – the interim President of Congress at the time – spoke about an “aar ya paar ki ladai” (do or die) in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Speaking at a “Bharat Bachao Rally”, Sonia Gandhi from the Ramlila Maidan delivered a war cry.

She said that people should come out on the streets to agitate against the Modi government. She also said that the Congress and the people should be ready to make any sacrifice to “protect” India and that this is an ‘aar paar ki ladai’ (the final battle) and people should be willing for any ‘Qurbani’ (sacrifice). The provocative speech was later held responsible for the anti-Hindu Delhi riots by some of the victims themselves.

It was seen how the initial ‘peaceful’ protests soon snowballed into ‘chakka jam’ and violence against Hindus. Islamists like Sharjeel Imam gave calls to cut off the chicken neck and divide India, as well as carry out ‘chakka jam’ to cause disruption. Meanwhile, part-time students, full-time Islamists like Umar Khalid, whom the Congress party wholeheartedly defends, held clandestine meetings with co-conspirators to mobilise rioters and unleash violence.

Although the Modi government managed to brave this massive violent agitation, which was not confined to Delhi alone. This was the first major, though failed, violent attempt at toppling the Modi government.

Another major opportunity came in 2025, when Islamists rose in protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Congress, which essentially made Waqf Boards powerful and invincible, joined several Muslim-appeasing opposition parties in attempts at stoking anarchy based on perfunctory criticism, calling the Waqf Amendment Bill ‘unconstitutional’, ‘anti-Muslim’ and somehow even ‘anti-democracy’. Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and in other states

In addition to this, the Congress party has also been pushing the ‘vote chori’ bogey. Congress prince Rahul Gandhi has, in the last few months, been levelling unfounded allegations about the EVMs, VVPATs, electoral roll, fake voters and whatnot to establish a false narrative that the ECI is colluding with the Bhartiya Janata Party to manipulate voter lists and rig elections. Gandhi attempted to drop a ‘hydrogen bomb’, alleging the presence of fake voters in the electoral rolls, casting aspersions on the integrity of the ECI, and whatnot to sow distrust in the minds of people against the government and poll body. However, the tactics so far have not yielded desired results.

Congress has also attempted to exploit caste faultlines to push its divisive agenda and perhaps ‘stir’ things up. In recent years, Rahul Gandhi has been obsessing over “Jitni aabaadi utna haq”, advocating impractical ideas like caste-based wealth, increasing reservations and whatnot.

Now once again, the Congress party has placed its hopes in the workers’ wage issue and the Delimitation proposal that aims to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850, to see the country not just ‘stir’ but descend into chaos so that their political dreams could turn into reality if not through EVMs, then through street unrest. However, the Indian voters have seen through this sustained pattern and rejected Congress in elections so far.