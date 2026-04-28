A special NIA court in Bengaluru has sentenced Mangaluru cooker blast case accused Mohamed Shafiq to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in the 2022 Mangaluru Pressure Cooker Blast Case. The court has also imposed a total fine of ₹92,000 on him. A statement released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (27th April) stated that it was found during the investigation that the accused was radicalised into the ISIS ideology by his associate Arafath Ali, who is an accused in the Shivamogga IS Conspiracy case and is already undergoing 6 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

“Mohamed Shariq had conspired with co-accused Syed Yasin and a foreign-based IS online handler to promote IS terror activities in India with the aim to terrorise the society through IED attacks. He was also involved in fundraising activities for IS,” the NIA said. He exchanged explosive materials with Syed Yasin on the instructions of his online handler. After the arrest of Yasin & others in the Shivamogga IS Conspiracy case in September 2022, he absconded. He forged identity documents, used fraudulently obtained SIM cards and bank accounts for terror financing, and frequently changed mobile phones to destroy evidence.

Special Court at Bengaluru has

convicted and sentenced an ISIS member accused in the 2022 Mangaluru Pressure Cooker Blast Case to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). pic.twitter.com/hQm4jsgvjF — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 28, 2026

According to the NIA, Shariq had set up a hideout in Mysuru, procured IED raw materials and conducted reconnaissance of sensitive target places across Mangaluru, Davanagare, and Udupi areas of Karnataka. In November 2022, he carried a Pressure Cooker IED in an auto rickshaw with the intent to plant it at a temple in Mangaluru. However, the IED exploded prematurely, injuring Shariq and another person, who later filed a complaint with the police.

A case was registered by the Karnataka Police, which led to the seizure of a large quantity of IED raw materials from the accused’s hideout in Mysuru. Later, the NIA took over the case and arrested two individuals, which led to the exposure of a larger ISIS module involved in an anti-India conspiracy. The investigation into the conspiracy is underway.

Multiple sentences ordered by the Special NIA court

While the special NIA court in Bengaluru sentenced Mohamed Shariq to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, it handed him down multiple sentences for various offences committed under different laws. The court ordered the substantial sentences to run concurrently.

The court granted Mohamed Shariq 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment each for the offences of conspiracy, waging war against India, attempted murder, and causing grievous hurt under Sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307, and 326 of the Indian Penal Code.

It convicted Shariq of the offences of forgery and using forged documents under Sections 465 and 471 of the IPC and sentenced him to 2 years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also convicted him of the offences of committing terrorist acts, funding, conspiracy, and membership/support of a terrorist organisation under Sections 16(b), 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and granted him 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for each offence.

Mohamed Shariq was also convicted by the special NIA court under Sections 3(a) and 5(a) of the Explosive Substances Act and was granted 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. In addition to that, a total of ₹92,000 fine was imposed on Shariq, and if he fails to pay the amount, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment ranging from one month to six months for each offence.

All the 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentences granted to Shariq will run concurrently. The period of imprisonment already undergone by him will be set off against the total 10-year rigorous imprisonment period under Section 428 of the Cr.P.C.

The Mangaluru Cooker Blast

On November 19, 2022, an explosive being carried by Shariq in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru exploded in his lap. The explosion caused by a timer error left him with severe burn injuries. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, he was arrested by the NIA.

On April 20, 2024, Shariq denied all the criminal charges framed against him. Later, in December 2025, he changed his stance and filed an application under Section 229 of the CrPC, pleading guilty to all the charges. His application was accepted by the court on March 26, 2026.

Mohamed Shariq is suspected of being a part of an Islamic State-inspired terror outfit operating from Shivamogga and has been involved in many incidents since 2020. He is accused of providing training for manufacturing IEDs and is wanted in the Shivamogga IS Conspiracy case filed in September 2022 for the testing of IEDs. He sent cryptocurrency funds to co-accused Syed Yasin to help build and test explosive devices.

Notably, the members of the Shivamogga module were also involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, which happened on March 1, 2024. The IED used in the blast was said to be similar to the one Shariq carried in the Mangaluru blast. Besides, key accused in that case include Mussavir Hussain and Abdul Matheen Taha, both linked to the same network.