On 26th June, Mumbai Police arrested a 39-year-old Pune resident identified as Faiyaz Nisar Hussain Premji for attempting to poison participants in a Muharram procession by distributing capsules filled with zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used to kill rats. Faiyaz reportedly distributed the capsules, claiming that they were painkillers and Ayurvedic health supplements. He distributed the capsules in small packets near Rehmatabad Cemetery in Byculla, where the Ashura procession concluded.

Police recovered around 14,900 purple-and-white capsules reportedly filled with zinc phosphide. Police stated that Faiyaz intended to target at least 15,000 attendees at the procession. Investigators are still trying to determine his motive and examine his purchases, financial transactions, foreign travel and possible links to other individuals who could be involved in the crime.

His intention to kill participants in the Muharram procession came to light when 26-year-old Salman Mohammad Islam Sayyad developed nausea and repeated vomiting after consuming a capsule. Media reports cited investigating officials as stating that 11 people had consumed the capsules and fallen ill. However, authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the health of the victims.

Poison packaged as Ayurvedic medicine

According to police, Faiyaz did not distribute the capsules in loose or obviously suspicious packaging. He packed them in professionally printed sachets, and the text on them read, “100% Natural & Ayurvedic Medicinal Health Supplement”.

The labels claimed that the capsules contained spirulina, ginseng, chamomile, ashwagandha, brahmi and several other herbal ingredients. They also carried batch numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates, purported licence details, dosage instructions and addresses in both Lucknow and the United Kingdom.

The elaborate packaging made it easier for the accused to present the capsules as legitimate health products. Some participants were told that they were Ayurvedic supplements, while others were told that they were painkillers or immunity boosters.

Police stated that Faiyaz deliberately avoided distributing zinc phosphide in its original form because its smell and appearance could have alerted people. Instead, he bought empty capsules and filled them with the chemical so that recipients would not detect the poison before swallowing it.

According to investigators, Faiyaz spent around 15 days filling thousands of capsules. Each capsule contained around one gram of the poison. Police stated that he had bought around 30,000 empty capsules and approximately 50 kg of zinc phosphide online. However, he managed to fill only 15,000 of them before Muharram.

Capsules thrown into the crowd

The Muharram procession began within the jurisdiction of JJ Marg Police Station, passed through Dongri and concluded near Rehmatabad Cemetery in Byculla. Police believe Premji selected the area near the endpoint because participants completing the long procession were likely to be tired and experiencing physical pain.

During interrogation, he reportedly told investigators that he knew many participants consumed painkillers after walking long distances or performing mourning rituals involving self-flagellation.

Witness Siya Shaikh, who had travelled from Ambernath with her family, said she saw a man carrying a bag standing near people distributing cakes. He allegedly removed bundles of packets, each containing four capsules, and began throwing them towards the crowd.

When questioned, the man reportedly told Shaikh that the capsules could be consumed by anyone above eight years of age. Her suspicions increased when she heard him describe the same packets as chocolates while speaking to a child.

Shaikh immediately warned her younger siblings and other children not to consume anything received from strangers.

Another participant, 60-year-old Fatima Rizvi, said she accepted a packet believing that it contained an Ayurvedic supplement. She later saw children receiving medical attention after allegedly consuming capsules they had mistaken for chocolates.

Police stopped Premji but initially allowed him to leave

Police personnel first intercepted Premji while he was distributing the capsules. When questioned, he reportedly claimed that they were painkillers being given free of cost.

As he had no permission to sell or distribute medicines or health supplements, officers recorded his Aadhaar details, residential address and other particulars. He was initially allowed to leave, while police personnel warned members of the public not to consume the capsules and asked them to discard the packets or hand them over to officers.

Police was alerted by hospital after Sayyad got admitted

Sayyad, a resident of Govandi, had attended the procession with his family. According to his statement, he was resting near Rehmatabad Cemetery at around 8.30 pm when he saw a woman in a black burqa give a capsule to her son.

When Sayyad asked about it, the woman reportedly told him that it was a painkiller used to relieve pain after performing “kama”, a mourning ritual in which participants strike themselves. She said that an unknown man had been distributing the capsules free of cost.

Believing it to be safe, Sayyad requested a capsule and swallowed it. At around 11.30 pm, while returning towards Govandi on a scooter, he began vomiting near Mhada Chowki. His condition did not improve after reaching home.

Members of the local Shia community advised his family to take him to Habib Hospital in Dongri. He was admitted at approximately 2.40 am on Saturday.

Doctors treated the case as a medical emergency and alerted the police. Investigators subsequently traced Premji to a hotel in Dongri and detained him. Police stated that he admitted to filling the capsules with zinc phosphide. A preliminary forensic examination also detected the chemical in the samples.

What is zinc phosphide?

Zinc phosphide is a poisonous chemical used as a rodenticide to kill rats and as a pesticide in agricultural fields.

After entering the stomach, it reacts with gastric acid and releases phosphine gas. The gas can affect vital organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and brain. Severe poisoning can lead to organ failure, cardiovascular collapse and death.

There is no specific antidote for zinc phosphide poisoning. Treatment largely involves urgent supportive medical care, management of symptoms and, where necessary, respiratory or ventilator support. The chances of survival are significantly better when the patient is taken to hospital quickly.

Symptoms may include nausea, repeated vomiting, severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty, dizziness and cardiovascular complications.

Who is Faiyaz Premji?

Faiyaz Premji is a 39-year-old Pune resident and a BBA graduate. He reportedly helps manage a paint business owned by his father. Investigators believe that his association with the business made it easier for him to procure the chemical online.

Reports suggest that he is married but lives separately from his wife. According to the police, he claimed that he suffered from insomnia, frequently searched for pharmaceutical products online, self-medicated and had regular disagreements with his father. Investigators are independently verifying these statements.

Premji reportedly identified himself as a Shia Muslim. Police are attempting to determine why he targeted a major Shia Muharram procession.

His mother and sister are said to live in Iran. Investigators are also examining his trips to Iran and Iraq since 2019, including two reported visits to Iran in 2025. His phone, online purchase records, bank transactions, contacts and travel history are being analysed to determine whether he acted alone or was connected to a larger network.

Police have not officially confirmed the involvement of any terrorist organisation, international group or accomplice.

Attempt to murder case registered

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena said in a statement that the unauthorised distribution of capsules had raised suspicion and that the timely intervention of police personnel prevented a major tragedy.

A case has been registered under Sections 123, 109 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, covering causing hurt through poison, attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Premji was produced before a holiday court and remanded to two days’ police custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.