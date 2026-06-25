On 24th June, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that a passport is only a travel document and cannot be used as proof of citizenship. A passport allows an Indian to cross international borders, seek consular assistance abroad and establish nationality before immigration authorities.

However, by itself, a passport cannot be seen as conclusive proof of Indian citizenship. The MEA’s clarification may sound strange, but the Citizenship Act, 1955, the Passports Act, 1967, and several judgments show why the legal position is more layered.

A passport is among the strongest documents supporting a citizenship claim. It is issued after an application, scrutiny, including police verification, and such inquiry as the passport authority considers necessary. The Passports Act also directs the authority to refuse an ordinary passport if the applicant is not an Indian citizen.

However, citizenship itself is acquired and determined under the Constitution and the Citizenship Act. A passport records the state’s acceptance of a claim at a particular stage. It does not permanently override the law governing how citizenship was acquired.

Why a passport is not the final word

The Passports Act primarily regulates departure from India and the issue of passports and travel documents. Section 3 of the Act says that no person may leave India without a valid passport or travel document. Section 5 empowers the passport authority to examine an application and conduct any inquiry it considers necessary.

Section 6(2)(a) requires refusal where the applicant is not an Indian citizen. This makes a valid Indian passport powerful evidence that the authorities accepted the holder’s citizenship when it was issued.

Source: Government of India

However, the same law explains why it cannot be conclusive in every case. Section 10 allows a passport to be impounded or revoked if it was obtained by suppressing material information or providing wrong information.

Section 20 also permits the Central Government to issue a passport or travel document to a non-citizen when it considers it necessary in the public interest.

Source: Government of India

The law therefore treats a passport as a travel document issued through an administrative process, not an irreversible declaration of citizenship.

Citizenship depends on how it was acquired

The controlling law is the Citizenship Act, 1955. It recognises citizenship by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation and incorporation of territory. The evidence needed depends on which route applies.

For citizenship by birth, the date matters. A person born in India between 26th January 1950 and 1st July 1987 is generally a citizen by birth, subject to statutory exceptions.

For those born between 1st July 1987 and 3rd December 2004, at least one parent must have been an Indian citizen at the time of birth. For those born in India on or after 3rd December 2004, both parents must be citizens, or one must be a citizen while the other must not be an illegal migrant.

A birth certificate may establish where and when a person was born. It may not establish the citizenship or immigration status of the parents. A school certificate may support age and residence. A passport may show that the passport authority accepted the claim. A voter identity card shows electoral enrolment.

None of these documents can alter the statutory conditions applicable to the person’s date of birth.

For citizenship by descent, a person born outside India may have to establish a parent’s citizenship and compliance with registration requirements. Those who became citizens through registration or naturalisation receive certificates under the Citizenship Act.

What the Bombay High Court said in 2013

The distinction was visible in the Bombay High Court’s July 2013 decision in Anwar Hussain Abdul Kadar Shaikh and others versus State of Maharashtra. The applicants challenged convictions relating to illegal entry and their status as foreigners. They relied on a birth certificate, passports showing Indian nationality and Aadhaar cards.

The High Court refused to interfere. It noted that the passports relied upon had already been terminated. It also held that the birth certificate produced by one applicant could not settle the issue because the applicable law required proof that his parents were Indian nationals. No such proof had been produced.

The judgment did not declare that passports or birth certificates have no evidentiary value. It held that the documents in that case did not satisfy Section 3 of the Citizenship Act. Proof of birth in India could not replace proof of parental citizenship where the statute demanded it.

A 2025 order reinforced the distinction

The Bombay High Court revisited the issue in August 2025 while hearing Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar’s bail plea. He relied on Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, a passport and several other records. The prosecution stated that he was a Bangladeshi national who had used forged Indian documents. Purported Bangladeshi birth certificates were also found on his phone.

The court did not finally decide his nationality at the bail stage. It held, however, that the Citizenship Act remained the main law for deciding the issue. Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID could not by themselves establish citizenship when their authenticity and the process through which they were obtained were under investigation.

The order showed that several documents do not end the inquiry when the underlying citizenship claim is disputed.

When can a citizenship certificate be issued?

According to Section 13 of the Citizenship Act, a “certificate of citizenship” can be issued “in case of doubt”. It states that the Central Government may, in cases it thinks fit, certify that a person whose Indian citizenship is in doubt is a citizen of the country.

Source: Government of India

The certificate becomes conclusive evidence of citizenship on the date of issue unless it was obtained through fraud, false representation or concealment of a material fact.

This is not a scheme under which every Indian can demand a citizenship certificate merely because they want another document. The statutory trigger is doubt about the person’s citizenship. The power is also discretionary. The Central Government “may” issue the certificate in cases it considers fit.

A person whose citizenship has never been questioned, who continues to exercise citizenship-based rights and against whom no competent authority has raised a dispute would not ordinarily fall within the situation contemplated by Section 13.

The provision resolves doubt. It does not create a universal citizenship-card system through individual applications.

Opposing NRC while demanding a citizenship card is self-contradictory

The demand for a single citizenship card becomes difficult to sustain when the same political parties and Left-liberal groups have opposed the very statutory mechanism created to identify and register Indian citizens. Section 14A of the Citizenship Act empowers the Central Government to compulsorily register every citizen, issue national identity cards and maintain a National Register of Indian Citizens through a National Registration Authority.

Source: Government of India

In other words, the law already provides the framework for creating a definitive citizenship register and issuing a corresponding identity document. The NRC was not conceived merely as another bureaucratic exercise. Its central purpose was to establish an official register of Indian citizens so that citizenship would no longer depend entirely on a scattered collection of passports, voter cards, birth certificates and other records.

Yet, when the NRC was discussed, opposition parties and the Left-liberal ecosystem portrayed it as inherently discriminatory and resisted the exercise itself. Having opposed the creation of a citizenship register, it is contradictory to later complain that India has no universal citizenship card capable of conclusively proving citizenship.

One cannot reject the process of formally identifying citizens and simultaneously demand the document that can emerge only from such a process. Until a nationwide register is created under Section 14A, citizenship will continue to be determined under the Citizenship Act through the person’s date and place of birth, parental citizenship, descent, registration, naturalisation and other legally relevant evidence.

What if a name is removed from the electoral roll?

If someone’s name is removed from an electoral roll, it should not automatically be described as a final finding that the person is not an Indian citizen. A voter identity card records electoral enrolment. The electoral authority may examine whether the statutory conditions for registration are met, but deletion from the roll and determination of nationality are not necessarily the same legal act.

Where an authority expressly raises a citizenship-related objection, the person may have to produce material showing how citizenship was acquired. The date and place of birth, the status of the parents, earlier records and document authenticity may become relevant.

Such a dispute could, depending on its nature, create the kind of doubt addressed by Section 13. It would still not give every deleted voter an automatic right to a certificate. The Central Government would have to decide whether the case is fit for certification.

A routine deletion caused by a procedural defect, absence, duplication or failure to submit forms cannot be casually equated with a formal declaration that the person is a foreigner.

So, what proves Indian citizenship?

In India, there is no single answer applicable to every Indian. Citizenship is a legal status created by the Constitution and the Citizenship Act. Documents establish the facts needed to apply that law.

Aadhaar is based on residence and is not proof of citizenship. PAN identifies a taxpayer. A voter card establishes electoral enrolment. A birth certificate establishes birth details. A passport is strong evidence of nationality and the state’s prior acceptance of the citizenship claim, but it remains a travel document that can be revoked or questioned if wrongly obtained.

For citizens by registration or naturalisation, the certificate issued under the Citizenship Act is direct proof. For a person whose citizenship is genuinely in doubt, Section 13 allows the Central Government to issue a conclusive certificate. For most citizens by birth or descent, citizenship is established through the statutory conditions supported by the relevant records.

The MEA’s clarification does not mean that an Indian passport is worthless. It means that no administrative identity or travel document can override the Citizenship Act. The passport may be compelling evidence, but the final question is whether the person satisfies the law under which Indian citizenship is acquired and retained.