Every crime leaves behind a trail. Sometimes it is a trail of digital footprints. Sometimes it is financial transactions. Sometimes it is a series of decisions that, in hindsight, appear impossible to explain.

The investigation into the death of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal appears to contain all three.

As the police continue to piece together the conspiracy involving his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, one question refuses to die: how did Ketan fail to recognise the warning signs that kept appearing before him?

The courts will determine the guilt or innocence of the accused, their motivations to snuff out an innocent life. Yet even at this stage, the sequence emerging from the case paints a deeply tragic picture, not merely of the murder conspiracy, but also of a young man who appears to have trusted someone unconditionally despite repeated reasons to doubt.

Perhaps the greatest tragedy is not simply that Ketan lost his life to people he trusted. The warning signs were neither isolated nor subtle. They were glaring. But Ketan and his family refused to pay heed to them, and ultimately paid the price with Ketan’s life.

Red flag no. 1: The unaccounted Rs 1 crore Ketan gave to Siya, which she transferred to her lover

Ketan entrusted nearly Rs 1 crore to Siya for wedding-related expenses. Police allege that the money was subsequently transferred to Chetan to help him establish his business and future. This was not merely financial deception. It represented a complete breach of trust.

Anyone preparing for marriage naturally spends money. Weddings in India are expensive affairs. Families often pool resources, and prospective spouses may manage parts of the expenditure. There is nothing unusual about that.

What is unusual is the absence of scrutiny over such a substantial amount. A sum approaching Rs 1 crore is not pocket money. It is an amount that ordinarily involves planning, invoices, discussions and accountability. Yet, the money disappeared into the account of another man altogether.

At this moment, it reveals that Ketan’s faith in Siya had reached a point where ordinary caution had ceased to exist. Love often asks for trust. Blind trust asks for surrender.

Red flag no. 2: The cancelled Bali trip

Another extraordinary episode that should have served as a wake-up call for Ketan and his family was the aborted pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Reports say Siya deliberately stole Ketan’s passport during the journey to Mumbai airport before disposing of it in a washroom to ensure the trip was cancelled. According to investigators, everyone else’s passport remained untouched. Only Ketan’s disappeared.

That detail is significant. Had a thief targeted the bag, logic suggests the foreign currency, multiple passports or other valuables would have vanished as well. Instead, only one document disappeared, the one that ensured Ketan could not board the flight.

The Bali episode becomes much more than a ruined holiday. It becomes evidence of a relationship in which one partner wanted to prevent the very future that the other was enthusiastically planning.

Yet even after that episode, Ketan appears to have continued investing emotionally in the relationship.

With the benefit of hindsight and revelations in the investigation after Ketan’s death, the police concluded that Siya had deliberately sabotaged the Bali trip because she was romantically involved with someone else. But didn’t Ketan think there was something fishy when only his passport had gone missing?

That is perhaps the most heartbreaking aspect of this case.

People often imagine deception as something dramatic and unmistakable. Reality is frequently different. Victims of manipulation rarely see themselves as victims. They explain away inconsistencies. They rationalise behaviour that would alarm an outsider. They believe tomorrow will be better than today.

Red flag no. 3: The attempted murder at Lohagad Fort

The most disturbing allegation, however, concerns the earlier visit to Lohagad Fort.

According to Ketan’s family, Siya attempted to push him during a previous visit. They say Ketan survived by grabbing a bush, after which Siya claimed she had been startled by a snake and had pushed him accidentally.

An individual who has just survived a near-fatal fall at the same location would ordinarily avoid returning there, especially with the same companion. Instead, Ketan returned to Lohagad only four days later.

That decision defies ordinary human instinct. There are only a few plausible explanations.

Either he genuinely believed the earlier incident had been an accident and accepted the explanation without reservation, or he sensed that Siya was reluctant about the relationship but believed that patience, affection and commitment would eventually repair it.

These possibilities reflect the extraordinary power that emotional attachment can exercise over human judgment.

Psychologists have long observed that people deeply invested in a relationship frequently interpret evidence in ways that preserve the relationship rather than challenge it. Behaviour that appears suspicious to everyone else is reclassified as stress, misunderstanding, temporary anger or unfortunate coincidence.

That tendency becomes even stronger when marriage preparations are already underway.

Families become involved. Money has been spent. Social expectations rise. Admitting that the relationship is collapsing becomes emotionally, financially and socially painful.

Going by the developments in the case, Ketan may have found himself trapped precisely in that emotional space. Every new warning sign was not treated as a warning. It became something to explain away.

Red flag no. 4: Inconsistencies in claims made by Siya and her family

After the tragedy, Ketan’s family said they did not approve of a lifestyle centred around partying and drinking. In contrast, several videos circulating on social media purportedly show Siya Goyal dancing at parties with what appears to be alcoholic drinks. Did no one in Ketan’s family stumble upon these inconsistencies before the tragedy struck them?

The police investigation also alleges that Siya and Chetan had prepared signals, discussed logistics, avoided toll surveillance by travelling on a scooter and coordinated shortly before the fatal incident. Investigators further revealed that they intended to avoid immediate suspicion by delaying marriage to each other after Ketan’s death.

According to the investigation, Siya spoke to Chetan for a little less than 240 hours on mobile in the last 6 months. Weren’t Siya’s family members aware of her close relationship with a man other than Ketan? If they did, why didn’t they take any action or inform Ketan about it? Didn’t Ketan himself find it strange that his fiancée wasn’t talking to him or remained inexplicably busy with other work?

The emotional vulnerabilities that prevented Ketan from seeing the obvious red flags

Relationships function because people voluntarily make themselves vulnerable. They share finances. They share dreams. They reveal insecurities. They make plans measured not in days but in decades. Ketan was so deeply invested in his future life that he refused to see that Siya wasn’t particularly interested in being a part of that future.

There is another lesson emerging from this tragedy.

Society often romanticises unconditional love. Films celebrate people who refuse to give up on difficult relationships. Popular culture glorifies persistence. Walking away is portrayed as failure, while enduring emotional uncertainty is presented as proof of commitment.

Real life is different. Love should never require someone to ignore repeated warning signs. Trust should never mean abandoning common sense. Commitment should never eliminate accountability.

If your partner repeatedly behaves in ways that cannot be logically explained, asks for enormous financial commitments without transparency, appears reluctant about the relationship, or leaves you constantly rationalising inexplicable events, those are not tests of love.

They are warnings. It is easy to identify red flags after tragedy strikes. It is much harder when emotions cloud judgment.

That is precisely why families and close friends often notice dangers before the individual involved does. They observe behaviour without the emotional investment that can distort perception.

The Lohagad tragedy highlights the importance of paying attention when loved ones express concern. Sometimes the people standing outside the relationship see patterns invisible to those inside it. Unfortunately, Ketan had no one who could warn him and awaken him to reality.

Instead, he appeared to have believed that sincerity would overcome every obstacle. Seen individually, each incident might have been explained away. Seen together, they form a pattern that, in retrospect, appears impossible to ignore.

Unfortunately, hindsight is always clearer than hope.

For Ketan, hope proved tragically stronger than suspicion. And that may have been the costliest mistake of his life.