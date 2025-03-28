Friday, March 28, 2025

7.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok: Watch

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck central Myanmar on Friday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at approximately 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT), causing severe damage to roads in the capital, Naypyidaw, and was felt across India, China, and Thailand. The epicenter was situated 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Visuals emerging from Myanmar paint a scary picture as buildings sway and collapse during the high-intensity earthquake.

In response to the tremors, Thailand’s Prime Minister declared a state of emergency in Bangkok after the city experienced significant shaking.

The quake also led to the collapse of a 30-story government office skyscraper under construction, trapping 43 workers, according to police and medical officials. The building, located in northern Bangkok, crumbled into a heap of rubble and twisted metal within seconds of the earthquake.

