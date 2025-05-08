Abdul Rauf Azhar, mastermind of Kandahar hijack and brother of Jaish-e-Muhammad founder Masood Azhar, killed in ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar is among the 100 terrorists that have been killed in Operation Sindoor conducted by Indian forces. Rauf Azhar was the younger brother of Jaish chief Masood Azhar and was looking after all the terror operations of Jaish right now. Rauf Azhar was the mastermind of the IC-814 Kandahar plane hijacking in 1999.

Abdul Rauf Azhar was present in the Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur when Indian missiles destroyed it on the night of May 7, 2025. 10 people of Masood Azhar’s family have been killed in this attack. 4 of his close aides have also died in the attack.

Apart from the Kandahar plane hijacking, Rauf Azhar was also involved in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. He was also declared a terrorist by the United Nations. Rauf Azhar was continuously getting terrorist attacks done on India through Jaish-e-Muhammad, but India finally nailed the terrorist. There is no official information from Pakistan about this yet.