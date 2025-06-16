Bangladesh: Extremists encroach upon ancestral home of renowned Bengali Hindu poet, turn it into ‘Munshibari’

The ancestral home of the renowned Bengali Hindu poet Atul Prasad Sen (1871 – 1934), located in Naria upazila in Shariatpur district in Dhaka division of Bangladesh, has been encroached upon by extremists.

According to a report by Kaler Kantha, the poet’s house has been renamed ‘Munishbari’ (House of Munshis). A man named Nannu Munshi now stays at Sen’s ancestral home.

Due to a lack of supervision and government patronage, the house of the renowned Bengali Hindu poet remained neglected for several years.

This is despite the fact that the revolutionary poems penned by Atul Prasad Sen inspired people in East Pakistan during the 1952 Language Movement and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

One local informed, “His house has been strategically encroached upon by an influential local outfit.” It must be mentioned that Atul Prasad Sen spent his childhood at the house in Naria upazila.

When reporters spoke to a boy named Tanvir (who illegally lives in the poet’s home), he claimed that there was nothing related to Atul Prasad Sen there anymore.

“Every day, people come here to see the poet’s house. But there is nothing of poet Atul Prasad Sen in our house,” Tanvir alleged. He also showed a new building beside Sen’s house and remarked, “It is being built by my father, who lives abroad.”

Atul Prasad Sen passed away at the age of 62 years in present-day Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh.