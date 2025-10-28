India’s Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are bracing for the impact of Cyclone Montha. The deep depression in Bay of Bengal recently intensified to form Cyclone Montha. On 27th October, Cyclone Montha was centred near latitude 14 degrees North and longitude 83.5 degrees East at 11:30 pm and on 28th October midnight, it is expected to make a landfall near Kakinada. The cyclone will bring heavy rains and winds up to 110 km to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is located “280 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 360 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 410 km south of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 610 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).”

In view of the widespread impact the cyclone will bring after its landfall, the IMD has issued weather alerts for various districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

The IMD stated that there could be heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka on 28th October and in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh on 30th October.

As per the IMD, the cyclonic storm will make landfall around 200 km from Odisha’s Malkangiri, near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on the evening or night of 28th October.

While several districts of Tamil Nadu saw heavy rainfall on Monday, the IMD has also warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms in southern West Bengal from Tuesday. The districts expected to be impacted include Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, and Purba and Pashchim Medinipur.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make sure that there are “zero casualties” and to minimise damage. Coastal residents are also being shifted to rehabilitation centres and are being provided essentials, including food, water, and medicines. To monitor these operations, the government has appointed over 700 special officers. As a precautionary measure, around 787 pregnant women are reported to have been moved to nearby hospitals.

Reports say that around 50,000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have also been deployed for rescue and rapid response. These teams are equipped with boats, life jackets, OBMs, swimmers, and medical kits. 24×7 control rooms and ambulance networks have been made operational.

Cyclone Montha’s arrival has also affected flight operations and tourism. More than 43 trains have been cancelled in the impacted states due to low visibility and heavy rains. Several IndiGo and Air India Express flights have been cancelled. Some flights were diverted on Monday. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Airport suspended several services scheduled for 28th October.

In Odisha, tourism is seeing a dip as hotel occupancy slumped in Puri. The state government has advised tourists to stay indoors. Key tourist spots like Mahendragiri and B.N. Palace have been temporarily closed. A red alert has been issued in eight southern districts of Odisha and people are being evacuated from vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and assured all required central assistance rescue and relief work.



