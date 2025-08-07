Bangladesh Army stops relief work meant for Hindu victims, who were attacked by Muslim mobs under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’, and insults Hindu Guru

Days after Muslims attacked over 15 Hindu homes under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’ in Gangachara upazila of Bangladesh, personnel belonging to the Bangladesh Army and Ansar (paramilitary forces) stopped distribution of relief material to victims.

On Tuesday (4th August), a team of volunteers from the Hindu organisation ‘Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote’ went to the conflict-torn area to aid Hindu victims, who fell prey to blasphemy attacks by violent Muslim mobs.

Among the volunteers were Hindu activist Prosenjit Kumar Haldar and Hindu spiritual Guru Sri Gopinath Das Brahmachari. They were distributing relief material like rice, grains, oil, soap, puffed rice, shampoo, and clothing.

The Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Ansar first took the duo to separate rooms and threatened them against helping out the Hindu victims. They also insulted the Hindu spiritual Guru,

Later, they disrupted the relief work and announced via loudspeakers that no such activities could be carried out without prior permission of the district administration (the same administration which failed to protect the Hindu villagers from Muslim onslaught).