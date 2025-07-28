Monday, July 28, 2025
Muslim mob vandalises 15 Hindu homes in Bangladesh, forces exodus of 50 Hindu families under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’: Here is what we know so far

A similar template of violence and arson attack was used by Muslim mobs in May this year to punish the Hindu community in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
Gangachara: Muslims unleash attack on Hindus, destroy 15 homes, forces 15 families to leave village over 'blasphemy'
Hindu homes attacked, vandalised and looted, images via Prothom Alo and Ajker Patrika

On Sunday (27th July), a strong mob of 500-600 Muslims attacked over 15 Hindu homes and carried out looting and vandalism under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’ The incident occurred in the Betgari Union in Gangachara upazila in Rangpur district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the attack was carried out at about 4:30 pm on Sunday. The violent Muslim mob selectively targeted Hindu homes and looted their belongings.

Fearing for their safety and security, at least 50 Hindu families have fled the area. The carnage, however, began on Saturday (26th July) when Muslims attacked the home of a Hindu man with sticks and weapons.

Again on Sunday (28th evening), a violent Muslim mob laid siege to the homes of Hindu families, carried out vandalism and looting. They were armed with sticks and country-made weapons.

A Hindu woman lamented, “How will we survive now? We have been rendered penniless. They (Muslims) have taken away everything.”

A young Hindu girl told Ajker Patrika that the police were present when the attackers came to vandalise their homes. The cops initially resisted the marauding mob but later fled, leaving the helpless Hindus to their impending fate.

“Why were the homes of innocent people like us vandalised and looted?” the Hindu girl asked, unaware of the ‘collective punishment’ doctrine of violent Muslim mobs.

Gangachara Police OC Al Emran conceded that he allowed the mob of 500-600 Muslims to gather, mistaking it to be a ‘peaceful march.’ He added, “However, they suddenly launched an attack. One cop was seriously injured.”

He further added that the Muslim mob carried out the attack, following the conclusion of afternoon Namaz.

Local Hindu resident Pramod Mahant told Prothom Alo how Muslims were supposed to stage a protest in the market area but soon began shouting slogans and attacking Hindu homes.

The grim situation was later brought under control by the police and the army. The attackers managed to flee the crime scene. Sources told OpIndia that not a single arrest has been made in connection with the destruction of Hindu homes.

A similar template of violence and arson attack was used by Muslim mobs in May this year to punish the Hindu community in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

The Background of the Incident

On Saturday (26th July), an 18-year-old Hindu boy named Ronjon Roy was arrested in Gangachara over unproven charges of ‘blasphemy’.

According to reports, the victim was accused of insulting Islam and making derogatory posts on Facebook about Prophet Muhammad. It was claimed that he uploaded the said posts from the ID ‘Ronjon Roy Lrm’ over a span of 5 days.

Journalist and fact checker Sohan RSB highlighted how a duplicate account of the Hindu victim existed on Facebook, and the alleged blasphemous posts were made from the new account.

He pointed out how the new account had shared pictures from Ronjon’s old account with derogatory captions about the latter’s family.

Without verifying the facts of the matter, a frenzied Muslim mob took to the streets of Gangachara demanding action against the Hindu boy.

The police soon gave in to their diktat and arrested the 18-year-old without confirming whether Ronjon Roy even has access to the new Facebook handle that posted the ‘blasphemous content.’

Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Emran acknowledged, “When the locals got angry, we quickly conducted a raid to arrest him and bring the law and order situation under control. He is being interrogated.”

This nonetheless became an excuse for Muslims in the area to carry out vandalism and looting at Hindu homes, effectively destroying their shelter, livelihoods and means of survival.

OpIndia had previously highlighted 13 cases  where Hindus were attacked, tortured and persecuted by Muslim mobs under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’

