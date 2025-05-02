Bangladeshi infiltrator nabbed in Tripura, was planning to go to Kerala

On Wednesday (30th April) night, a Bangladeshi woman named Bokul Akhter was nabbed in Tripura while trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally.

A resident of Munishganj in Bangladesh, the infiltrator had planned to go to Kerala after entering India.

Between 1st January 2024 and 28th February this year, the Tripura police had nabbed 816 Bangladeshis and 79 Rohigyas who had illegally entered the Indian territory.

As per the data, 483 illegal immigrants came to Tripura after the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Illegal immigration from Bangladesh remains a security threat for Tripura and India at large.