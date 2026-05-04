Such is the beauty of democracy that even the strongest of fortresses crumble when the public decides to get rid of them. In West Bengal, the Bhartiya Janata Party has pulled off the unthinkable and is set to register a historic victory in the elections. As the saffron party is heading towards the 200 mark, the left liberal cabal is having a monumental meltdown. The anti-BJP brigade has recycled its formulaic ‘Hum hare nahi humein haraya gaya hai’ bogey by casting aspersions on the integrity of the Election Commission, instead of gracefully accepting the Janadesh.

In this vein, Congress leader Srinivas BV wrote on X on 4th May, “When there’s ‘Gyanesh’ in your pocket… then even before the counting begins, preparations for a lavish feast kick off.”

Suffering yet another ‘zakhm’ inflicted by the BJP, leftist rag The Wire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani attempted to a piece of sarcasm, but ended up exposing her bewilderment.

“Let’s start singing praises of the BJP. What a tremendous party it is; no opposition party has the guts to fight elections like the BJP does. If Mamata Banerjee put in even half the effort that Modi ji does, she would have won… Splendid, spirited, honest, clever… Claps, claps, claps…,” Sherwani wrote.

Meanwhile, student leader-turned-Congress politician, Kanhaiya Kumar, directly accused the Election Commission of ‘match fixing’ in the BJP’s favour.

“If the BJP doesn’t win in Bengal either, our trust in the Election Commission will be shaken,” Kumar posted.

Meanwhile, Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha, who often comments on politics for some reason, tried to insinuate that the BJP did not pose a fair fight before the TMC and thus is set to win West Bengal. “Cowards. Never. Play. Fair,” she wrote.

Similarly, ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra wrote, “Clear Mandate Against Constitutional Democracy…”

TMC leader Sagarika Ghose has come up with a rather peculiar coping mechanism as she is repeatedly asking the ECI why no results have been announced and only trends are being displayed on ECI’s website.

“Its past 2pm and @ECISVEEP not declared a SINGLE RESULT in Bengal. Just releasing “trends” here and there to create a mahaul for @BJP4India. WHY THIS DELAY, GYANESH??” Ghose wrote.

‘Journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi directly targeted Election Commission Chief Gyanesh Kumar, and wrote, “How many states will Gyanesh win today?”

Hinduphobe Joy Das claimed that after a shocker in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP tested the supposed ‘BJP + EC’ model in Haryana and Maharashtra, and after its success, has made it a template for other states.

“In 2024 Election overconfident BJP expected 400+ absolute Majority with subtle manipulation. Voters gave them a rude shock. Then they tested the blatant BJP + EC model in Haryana & Maharashtra. It gave desired results. Now this is standard template for wherever they have a fight,” Das wrote.

Meanwhile, Ranting Gola, notorious for her politically biased, unfunny, and raucous commentary videos, described the West Bengal elections as not a contest between the BJP and the TMC, but TMC versus ECI, TMC versus the Enforcement Directorate, and TMC versus 90 lakh deleted voters.

The meltdown is very funny & satisfying 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/hrDdOQxlwG — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) May 4, 2026

The Islamo-leftist side of X and other social media platforms is replete with such posts throwing shade on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing BJP of rigging, and abusing Bengali voters who chose the BJP after 3 terms of TMC rule. They have even refused to consider that the majority of voters may have wanted a change after 3 terms of Mamata Banerjee’s government, and anti-incumbency of 15 years is expected to have played a major part.

It has become a ritual for the anti-BJP parties and their supportive ecosystem to question the transparency of the entire election process, cast aspersions on the integrity of the Election Commission, and blame the BJP’s imaginary ‘match fixing’ for their own defeats. First, they alleged EVM hacking after the BJP won the 2019 general elections, then they alleged EVM hacking and VVPAT tampering during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then in the Haryana and Maharashtra state elections, wherein the BJP won, they concocted the ‘voter inflation’ and ‘fake voters’ bogey.

However, the same EVMs, VVPATs and Election Commission worked perfectly fine when Congress won Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Now, Congress-led UDF is set to win Kerala assembly elections, but none of the self-declared defenders of democracy will allege EVM fraud, VVPAT tampering, ‘BJP+ECI’ model of election rigging since the ‘secular’ side won there. One wonders what sort of EVM hacking and voter roll manipulation the BJP and ECI do that it never works in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. If there was any scope for poll rigging, wouldn’t the so-called ‘Modi-Gyanesh’ duo have engineered the Tamil Nadu and Kerala elections in the BJP’s favour?

Wouldn’t they have ‘managed’ at least a clear majority for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, wherein the NDA had given the slogan of ‘Abki baar 400 paar’? If the BJP and ECI colluded to ‘fix’ elections, would the Aam Aadmi Party have had three consecutive terms in Delhi? If EVMs could be hacked, VVPATs could be tampered with, and ECI could be bent to will, would BJP have lost Ayodhya?

It was also seen how the opposition parties cried hoarse over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal and slammed it as some sort of ‘anti-Muslim’ engineering, almost as if to protect a certain votebank which even they knew was illegal. These allegations came even as the Election Commission stated that the SIR exercise was only to weed out illegal, deceased, and voters who have moved away and not to delete voter names based on their religious identity. From EVMs, VVPATs to SIR, the Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld that the ECI has been conducting elections fairly and transparently, and yet, the anti-BJP cabal throws ‘rigging’ and ‘Gyanesh is compromised’ allegations, making a constitutional institution a victim of their partisan hypocrisy.

Under Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal saw it all: the departure of big companies, unemployment, anti-Hindu violence, post-poll violence by TMC goons, Sandeskhali horror, TMC’s insensitivity in the RG Kar College rape case, CM Banerjee’s consistent suppression of Hindus and appeasement of Muslims, her obsession with not being a Kafir and fighting the Kafirs, political killings of BJP workers, and even the gherao and harassment of Judicial officers on SIR duty. Democracy never came under danger when TMC ran its evil empire, but when the people of West Bengal delivered a decisive Janadesh in BJP’s favour, democracy is under threat. ECI and CEC Gyanesh Kumar are compromised; it was never a ‘fair fight’.

While the overzealous online supporters may turn a blind eye, the political parties, be it TMC or Congress, know very well that their ‘Election Commission is compromised’ claim is devoid of any factual merit. They even know that the public is not buying their hollow narrative, and hence, they are only keeping this manufactured outrage alive to keep the supporters united and deflect their anger towards the ECI. If the 2021 Bengal elections were TMC democratically defeating the ‘divisive’ BJP, then the 2026 elections are about the people of Bengal, especially Hindus, democratically teaching the TMC and Mamata Banerjee the ultimate lesson that they are not to be taken for granted or suppressed anymore. The end of TMC’s tyrannical rule in Bengal is not Gyanesh Kumar’s ‘script’ but a revolution brought by the Bengali voters.

Clearly, it is once again that ironic moment in India’s electoral-democratic history that democracy and constitution are ‘collapsing’ in states where the BJP won, but are thriving in states where Congress or any other anti-BJP party won, if one goes by the illogical claims of the usual suspects. As per the left liberal coping mechanism, the anti-BJP parties either win elections or are conspiratorially defeated; they don’t really lose elections due to unfavourable Janadesh anymore.