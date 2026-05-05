TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign despite humiliating defeat in West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election, claims ‘moral victory’

A day after losing the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (5th May) refused to tender her resignation as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

While fanning conspiracy theories of electoral malpractice, she claimed that her party did not lose the election and that it had won ‘morally.’

Mamata Banerjee brazened out, “If I had lost, I would have resigned. But if anyone thinks I will step down under pressure, that is not going to happen. We did not lose the election; it was a forceful attempt. Morally, we won the election.”

In reality, the BJP won the 2026 Vidhan Sabha election by securing 207 seats as against Mamata’s 80 seats. The TMC supremo also lost from the Bhabanipur constituency against Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes.