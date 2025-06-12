Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus asked PM Modi to stop Sheikh Hasina from making statements, the Indian Prime Minister said ‘No’

Bangladesh’s interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has shared the Indian Prime Minister dismissed his request to stop ousted Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina from making online speeches and comments. Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since she was undemocratically ousted in 2024.

Speaking at the Chatham House in London, Yunus said, “When I had the chance to talk to Prime Minister Modi, I simply said you want to host her, I cannot force you to abandon that policy but please help us in making sure that she doesn’t speak to Bangladeshi people the way she’s doing.”

Responding to Yunus’s request to stop Sheikh Hasina from talking to Bangladeshi people, the Indian Prime Minister replied, “It’s social media, you cannot control it.”

Muhammad Yunus was left frustrated that the Indian PM was not entertaining his requests to act against his political rival and said that you can’t walk away saying it is social media.