Bengal violence: BJP worker Rohit Roy shot in the abdomen by TMC goons in Basirhat, soon after murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA

Hours after the murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath in the North 24 Parganas district, BJP worker Rohit Roy was shot in the abdomen by TMC goons in Basirhat. Rohit was reportedly putting BJP flags in his locality to celebrate his party’s victory in the elections.

Roy and other party workers were installing BJP flags in the locality when they were confronted by a group of 8-10 alleged TMC supporters. Three to five from the group allegedly opened fire, injuring Roy.

Another post-poll violence in West Bengal's Basirhat



After Suvendu's aide killed in car attack, BJP worker Rohit Roy shot in clash



– BJP karyakarta suffers bullet injury



– BJP's Rohit Roy is in critical condition



– Clash erupts over flag placement@anchoramitaw with details. pic.twitter.com/vmvSSYGB59 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 7, 2026

Roy was rushed to Basirhat State Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. In a video from the hospital, the conscious worker described the attack while receiving treatment, stating that he ran when the goons started attacking.

Post poll violence that has been the ‘normal’ under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, is again popping up in sporadic incidents across the state. TMC suffered a massive defeat at the hands of BJP, which won 207 seats to secure a comfortable majority.

Mamata Banerjee, the incumbent CM whose tenure ends today, has done nothing to stop these incidents. Rather, her refusal to accept the democratic mandate and the declaration that she won’t resign from her post seems to be instigating these incidents. The top leadership sending confrontational messages and hinting at ‘fighting’ against the electoral verdict, has been indicating that the transfer of power is not going to be smooth in the state known for political violence.