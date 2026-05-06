TamilNadu Congress on Wednesday, 6th May, announced its support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but is short of a clear majority. The party, which has won five seats in the Assembly, said it is ready to back TVK in forming the government, but with certain conditions.

In a letter issued by the party, Congress said that its support will depend on the kind of alliance TVK builds. It made it clear that any “communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India” should not be part of the government. The letter stated, “The President of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thiru C Vijay, has formally requested the Indian National Congress (INC) to extend its support for forming a government in Tamil Nadu.”

Congress extends support to TVK to form Government in Tamil Nadu. Congress also says that the alliance with TVK will continue for future elections including Local Bodies, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/ilQwv27Oxm — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 6, 2026

The party further said that the election results reflect what people, especially the youth, want. “The people of Tamil Nadu… have delivered a very clear, strong and overwhelming verdict for a secular, progressive and welfarist government that believes in constitutional principles,” the letter said.

Congress also expressed hope that this alliance could bring back the ideals of past leaders. “This alliance… will strive to bring back Perunthalaivar Kamaraj’s glory days… with a strong commitment to Thanthai Periyar’s social justice ideals and Dr BR Ambedkar’s constitutional ideals,” it added.

As per the latest news, TVK is still falling a few seats short of a clear majority. Speaking to Nabila Jamal of News18, TN governor Rajendra Arlekar stated that if Vijay can show the support of 118 or MLAs on the floor of the assembly, he can form the government.

Today, Vijay met the governor, requesting two weeks’ time to prove his majority. NDTV is reporting that Vijay does not have 118 MLAs yet. Vijay’s party, TVK, a debutante in assembly elections, has won 108 seats.