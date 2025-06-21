Cannibalism on the frontlines: Russian soldier kills and eats comrade in Ukraine, was found dead later

In a chilling account that underscores the grim realities of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Russian soldier reportedly killed and ate his fellow serviceman in a desperate act of survival. As per an intercepted phone call released by Ukraine’s military intelligence and reported by the Kyiv Post, the soldier, identified by the codename ‘Brelok’, murdered his comrade ‘Foma’ and consumed his corpse over a two-week period.

“He fing ate him… Brelok took him out and then ate him,” one soldier was heard telling another. Shocked, the second soldier replied, “F my bald skull… was Brelok really found as a 200?”—military slang for “killed in action.”

Brelok was eventually found dead himself.

The gruesome episode highlights not just battlefield desperation, but the dangerous profile of many fighters Russia has deployed. According to the Moscow Times, Russia has been recruiting violent convicts to bolster its ranks, including convicted cannibal Denis Gorin. Sentenced for multiple murders in 2012, Gorin was released in 2023 to fight in Ukraine. He served in the notorious Storm-Z unit, was injured, and later pardoned by President Putin.