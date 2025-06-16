Centre issues National Population Census notification, will be conducted in two phases

The Centre government has issued the gazette notification for the 2027 Census. The census process will start from midnight on October 1, 2026 from the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. In other states, the census process will start from March 1, 2027.

The census process will be completed in 2 parts. In the first part, the House Listing Operation, information about the housing conditions, assets, and amenities of each household will be collected. In the second part, Population Enumeration, or PE, demographic, socio-economic, and cultural details of every person in each household will be collected.

Caste census, which will also be conducted this time, will be a part of the second part of the process.

While generally the census is conducted every decade, this till it is being conducted after 16 years. The last census was conducted in 2011.