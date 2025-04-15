As tensions flare between the United States and China, Beijing has taken a bold new step: telling its airlines to stop accepting deliveries of Boeing planes. The move, reported by Bloomberg, comes hot on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs reaching as high as 145% on Chinese goods.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Chinese carriers have also been instructed to cease purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from U.S. firms — a potentially crippling blow to America’s aviation sector.

This dramatic escalation follows China’s retaliatory strike over the weekend: tariffs of up to 125% on American imports, a move that more than doubles the cost of U.S.-made aircraft and components. For airlines operating on tight margins, the economics of buying Boeing jets just stopped making sense.

China is reportedly exploring financial aid options for domestic airlines leasing Boeing aircraft, which now face steep additional costs due to the tariff hike.

For Boeing, this trade standoff couldn’t come at a worse time. Already grappling with safety and quality concerns — including the 2019 grounding of the 737 Max and a high-profile door plug incident in January 2024 — the company now faces growing isolation from one of its most important markets.

China, which is expected to account for 20% of global aircraft demand over the next two decades, received nearly a quarter of Boeing’s global deliveries back in 2018. But major new orders from Chinese buyers have all but disappeared, sidelined by geopolitics and growing trust in rival manufacturer Airbus SE.

Despite the growing rift, the situation remains fluid. Trump has previously rolled back tariffs on key products — including Apple’s iPhones — suggesting there could still be room for maneuver. For now, however, Boeing is stuck in the middle of a high-stakes geopolitical game, with billions of dollars and the future of U.S.–China trade relations hanging in the balance.