China upset with US student visa ban, lodges formal protest

On Wednesday, May 29, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US will start aggressively revoking the visas of Chinese students in the country. Now China has reacted to the development and called such a ban ‘unreasonable’.

China has also lodged a formal protest over the United States’ recent decision to revoke all visas of Chinese students in the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “The US has unreasonably cancelled Chinese students’ visas under the pretext of ideology and national rights. China firmly opposes this and has lodged representations with the US.”

Mao further added, “This political and discriminatory action exposes the lies of freedom and openness that the US has consistently touted and will only further damage the US’ international image and credibility.”