“Situation going out of hand”: CJI Surya Kant slams Punjab govt over drug menace, says ‘catch the big sharks’

The Supreme Court on Friday (9th May) expressed concern over the rising threat of drug smuggling and addiction in the border state of Punjab. A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi criticised the government for failing to curb the menace of drug smuggling and consumption. The remarks were made when the court took up a suo motu case for the establishment of exclusive courts across the country for faster disposal of trials under special laws such as the UAPA and the NDPS Act.

Warning that the “situation is going out of hand”, CJI Kant suggested that a central agency should monitor narcotics-related issues at the national level. “In Punjab, the condition is terrible. There are instances now surfacing in the public domain … an old woman, more than 60 years … crying because she lost her 5th son to drug addiction. All of her 5 children have died, one after the other. Look at the plight of that mother. This is the second instance that has happened in the last 2 weeks. What is the State doing?” the CJI remarked.

“Maybe think of setting up some statutory mechanism where the agencies can well coordinate, their powers are well defined. Suppose there’s a big supplier in State A, that information should be shared immediately in other states also to establish…they don’t operate in silos. There will be a deep-rooted syndicate, a mafia, operating. So, unless you have state coordination, you will not be able to…” the CJI told the Additional Solicitor General SD Sanjay.

The CJI slammed the police for catching small-level drug peddlers for publicity and failing to catch the “big sharks”. “Today, I don’t want to comment on your police functioning. They need to be sensitised. Whom they are picking up and whom they are letting off — it’s known to everyone. So please do something…” the CJI said.

The CJI recalled that he passed several orders in cases relating to narcotics smuggling as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and is therefore familiar with the issue. “I have suffered also. Lots of threats and all these things were given by the nasty people … but of course, I did not fear, and you know my orders there,” the CJI said.

“The problem is your police are more keen on getting publicity … They catch hold of a small villager, a poor boy, get him photographed and come in the newspaper. As if you have done a very commendable job. I have dealt with that case in HC, I know very well. Who is operating and how these things are taking place. Why don’t you go to the root of the matter? You are picking up people when something comes on the market. How is it reaching there? Ask your people, they will tell you … These things are known to your agency,” he stated.

CJI asserted that all stakeholders, including the judiciary, need to act and address the alarming situation. He assured the full support of the judiciary. “It’s a situation that requires to be revisited by all stakeholders. From the judicial side, I will ensure that all High Courts provide full support … These bigger sharks that are involved, instead of small peddlers, we need to catch hold of. Bigger sharks, as particularly influential people, are involved. Otherwise, the situation is going out of hand,” he added. The judges also highlighted the huge pendency of cases lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.