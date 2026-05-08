The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been completely rattled after losing the 2026 Vidhan Sabha election. As a result, it has unleashed its hooligans to create chaos and conflict after the election results. While Mamata has refused to resign, her party thugs have resorted to killing BJP workers, destroying property and intimidating common people through violence. OpIndia has compiled multiple such incidents carried out by the TMC since 4th May 2026.

Jadhav Bor lynched in Howrah

On Monday night (4th May), a 45-year-old BJP worker named Jadhav Bor was beaten to death by TMC goons near his residence in the Udaynarayanpur area of Howrah. The incident happened shortly after celebrations began in the area following the BJP’s election victory.

According to his family members, Jadhav had stepped out to celebrate with colours along with other BJP karyakartas. Later in the evening, he returned home but soon went out again to bathe at a spot a short distance away.

It was during this time that a group of men reached there and attacked him. He was reportedly hit on the head with a rod, causing severe injuries. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot, but the attackers fled. Jadhav was quickly taken to Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Madhu Mandal beaten to death in New Town

On Tuesday (5th May), a BJP leader named Madhu Mandal was beaten to death by Trinamool Congress goons during a victory rally in Baliguri locality of New Town in West Bengal. His body was found lying in a patch of mud. So far, the local police have arrested a TMC leader named Kamal Mandal and his 4 aides in connection with the brutal murder.

BJP leader Piyush Kanodia, who won from Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency, assured action against the killers of Madhu Mandal.

“I have just taken charge as an MLA, and it hasn’t even been four hours, and I am having to place a garland on my brother’s body. I have told the police that those who are responsible for this act should not be spared at all,” he remarked.

Kolkata, West Bengal: On a BJP worker being murdered in Newtown, BJP’s winning candidate Piyush Kanodia says, “I have just taken charge as an MLA, and it hasn’t even been four hours, and I am having to place a garland on my brother’s body. I have told the police that those who… pic.twitter.com/twF1IpHu0w — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2026

Personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari murdered, driver in critical state

On Wednesday (6th May), the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, identified as Chandranath Rath, was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The incident occurred close to the victim’s residence. At the time of his killing, Rath was travelling in a black Scorpio SUV.

According to reports, the shooting was carried out by 2 bike-borne men. Rath sustained bullet injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. After being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The car driver, Buddhadeb Bera, was also injured and currently remains in a critical condition. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the targeted killing.

Chandipur, West Bengal: BJP MP Soumendu Adhikari arrived to attend the last rites of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and became emotional. pic.twitter.com/BmPwM047tR — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2026

Rohit Roy shot at in Barashat

On Wednesday (6th May), BJP worker Rohit Roy was shot in the abdomen by TMC goons in Basirhat. At the time of the attack, the victim was putting BJP flags in his locality to celebrate his party’s victory in the elections.

Roy was confronted by a group of 8-10 TMC workers. Thereafter, 3 to 5 of them opened fire at him. The victim was rushed to the Basirhat State Hospital. Currently, he is in critical but stable condition.

BJP worker Rohit Roy shot in the abdomen by TMC goons. He was putting BJP flags in his locality when 4-5 TMC goons objected and then shot him. pic.twitter.com/HyRsh54C69 — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) May 6, 2026

House of BJP supporter vandalised in North 24 Parganas

On Monday night (4th May), the house of a BJP supporter named Madan Morol was vandalised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. The incident occurred in the Amdanga Vidhan Sabha constituency, which falls in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

While speaking to the media, the victim informed, “We voted for the BJP, so yesterday late night, 40-50 Trinamool miscreants came and vandalised our house and beat us. After getting information from the police, the police and the central forces came to the spot. I am very scared.”

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Victim, Madan Morol says, "We voted for BJP, so yesterday late night, 40-50 Trinamool miscreants came and vandalised our house and beat us. After getting information from the police, the police and the central forces came to the spot. I am very… https://t.co/XdQo8bd7pu pic.twitter.com/D5hwTBMCEr — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

BJP worker stabbed in Baranagar

On Wednesday (6th May), a BJP leader identified as Somnath Dhar was brutally stabbed in Baranagar in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The victim, who worked as the booth President, as well as his family members, were seriously injured during the targeted attack.

According to reports, Dhar was attacked while he was standing in front of his house. He was thrown to the ground and attacked with sharp weapons. When his family members came to his rescue, they were also targeted. The victim was recovered in a bloodied state and rushed to the local hospital.

As per the family, the attack was carried out by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons, namely, Ranjit Dhar and Subhankar Dhar. They said that the duo had been trying to occupy the ancestral residence of the BJP leader for a long time. The victim’s family stated that the TMC goons were angry after Dhar refused to give up his property.

Screengrab of the tweet by Amit Thakor

5 BJP workers injured in Panihati bomb attack

On Wednesday (6th May), crude bombs were hurled at BJP workers in the Panihati area in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Notably, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, mother of RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim, won the election from the Panihati constituency.

The incident took place near St Xavier’s Institution at Dutta Road of Ward No. 2 of Panihati Municipality. According to reports, a few members of the BJP were talking to locals when several bike-borne men arrived at the location.

Eyewitnesses said four people were on the bikes when three bombs were thrown one after another at the BJP workers before the attackers quickly escaped from the spot. A total of 5 BJP workers suffered serious injuries in the blast. The victims were rushed to R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas | On reports of bomb attack near her residence, BJP's winning candidate from Panihati Assembly Constituency, Mother of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim and BJP leader Ratna Debnath says, "…It didn't happen in front of my house, it… pic.twitter.com/wUDBKwgh2q — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

3 Police officers, 2 CRPF jawans attacked in Sandeshkhali

On Wednesday (6th May), a team of police officers and central forces, who were patrolling the Bamangheria area in Sandeshkhali, came under sudden attack.

The unidentified assailants opened fire and injured several personnel. The injured were identified as Bharat Purkait (Nazat Police Station Officer-in-Charge), Bhaswat Goswami (Rajbari Outpost officer), and a woman police officer. At the same time, 2 CRPF jawans were also injured in the firing.

All five injured personnel were immediately rescued and taken to Minakha Rural Hospital for initial treatment. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, they were later shifted to different government hospitals in Kolkata for better medical care.

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali, West Bengal: Political tension erupts in the Bamangheri area (Ward No. 14) of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of the Nazat Police Station. Late at night, when a police team—accompanied by central security forces—went to patrol… pic.twitter.com/8lDALs6zuZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Husband of TMC councillor leads attack on BJP minority wing leader

On Friday (7th May), Shamim Ahmed, the husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, led a violent attack on BJP workers and supporters in the Shibpur area of Howrah.

In visuals that have surfaced online, Ahmed could be seen leading a mob that hurled 7-15 crude bombs and fired 7-8 rounds of ammunition. His primary target was the residence of Manoj Khan, the BJP Minority Morcha President.

During the targeted attack, BJP leaders Munna Khan and Sikandar Khan were injured. Several party workers were injured during the incident and were rushed to the hospital. It must be mentioned that Shamim Ahmed was previously arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah.

Open lawlessness at Shibpur's Chaura Basti today, miscreants took to hurling bombs & two from BJP are seriously injured. Oath Taking is now need of the hour, many criminals in their final attempt is acting desparate to cause violence pic.twitter.com/JIv2UvPiwF — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 7, 2026