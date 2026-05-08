The Election Commission of India has published the Index Cards and Statistical Reports for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies and Bye-Elections 2026, which concluded on the 6th of May 2026. As per a press release issued by the ECI today, the reports have been made available for all 830 Assembly Constituencies that went to the polls, while a re-poll has been scheduled for the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal on the 21st of May 2026.

The Index Cards have been released within a record time of 72 hours after the declaration of poll results, marking a significant achievement under the digital initiatives undertaken by the Commission in the past year. This rapid turnaround has been made possible through the ECINET platform which has replaced the earlier manual process that used to take several weeks or even months as data were filled by field officials.

The Index Cards contain detailed information across multiple dimensions, including data on candidates, electors, votes polled, votes counted, and party-wise as well as candidate-wise votes polled. These can be accessed easily through the ECINET App under the About Elections tab, followed by Current Elections and then Index Cards or directly from the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Notably, the Commission has published a set of 14 Statistical Reports for the General Elections for the first time within 72 hours of the declaration of poll results. These reports cover a wide range of variables such as state-level and Assembly Constituency-wise details of electors, number of polling stations, voter turnout, gender-wise poll participation, party-wise vote share, constituency data summary and constituency-wise detailed results, among others.

The 14 Statistical Reports are:

Other Abbreviations And Description List of Successful Candidates List Of Political Parties Participated Highlight Performance of Political Parties Electors Data Summary Individual Performance Of Women Candidates Constituency Data Summary Report Candidate Data Summary Detailed Results AC Wise Number Of Electors AC Wise Voters Information AC Wise Candidate Data Summary Electors Data Summary- Annxure 1

The publication of these Statistical Reports is a suo-motu initiative of the Election Commission to promote transparency and ensure greater accessibility of election-related data for all stakeholders, including academic researchers and the general public. ECI said that the reports are prepared from secondary data filled in the Index Cards, while the primary data maintained in the statutory forms by the concerned Returning Officers remains the final and authoritative source.