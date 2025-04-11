Congress relieves Alok Sharma as AICC Secretary for charging towards Anjana Om Kashyap during live debate

Days after Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap lashed out at Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma, accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during a live debate, the Congress party has relieved him as the AICC Secretary attached to the General Secretary In-charge, Punjab.

However, a statement released by the Congress party said that Sharma will remain an AICC media panellist.

Hon'ble Congress President has relieved Shri Alok Sharma of his responsibilities as AICC Secretary attached to the General Secretary In-charge, Punjab, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/reZjeQonZx — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 10, 2025

The party was prompted to take action after outrage swept over Anjana Om Kashyap’s emotional appeal on live television, asking her channel to take a call on allowing such spokespersons on news debates.

In a viral video, Anjana Om Kashyap is seen confronting Alok Sharma for both physically and verbally intimidating her. She explains that he was charging at her and only stopped when a fellow panelist intervened.

However, to many critics and close observers of the Congress party, Sharma, a party loyalist to the last bone, has been let off and not punished as he remains on the AICC media panel. “Action against him is just an eyewash to manage criticism and ensure they don’t lose out on a loyal member,” said one of the critics on the condition of anonymity.