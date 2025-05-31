Odisha: Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate arrested by CBI in a bribery case

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chintan Raghuvanshi has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bribery case. Raghuvanshi, an IRS officer, was caught red handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20 Lakh.

The total bribe demanded from a mining businessman was Rs 20 Crore and this 20 Lakh was part of that payment. However, the mining businessman informed the authorities, and a trap was laid out to catch the IRS officer red handed. An FIR has been registered under section 7 of the PC Act (Prevention of Corruption Act).

Commenting on the development, the CBI advocate said, “The ED Deputy Director (arrested ED officer) had demanded a bribe. He had demanded Rs 2 Crores and received Rs 20 Lakhs. We have arrested him. He has now been sent to jail under judicial custody.”

Raghuvanshi has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody.