President Donald Trump could walk away from efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine within days if there’s no sign of progress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday.

“We’re not going to drag this out for weeks and months,” Rubio told reporters in Paris, stressing the need for swift clarity on whether a deal is feasible. “The president has put a lot into this, but there are other critical priorities too.”

Rubio’s remarks came after high-level talks with European and Ukrainian leaders. He noted an “encouraging reception” to a U.S. peace framework, while Ukraine described the discussions as “constructive.”

Tensions remain, but signs of movement are emerging. Trump announced plans to finalise a minerals agreement with Ukraine next week, following a failed attempt in February due to tensions with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

Rubio also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, briefing him on elements of the U.S. proposal, including potential U.S. security guarantees—a complex but not insurmountable issue, he said.

Despite Trump’s campaign vow to end the war within 24 hours, momentum has slowed, with April or May now seen as more realistic timelines. “We’re trying to see if there’s even a path forward,” Rubio said. “That needs to become clear—fast.”